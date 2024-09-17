Black Alphabet Film Festival Celebrates 11TH Year With Diverse Black LGBTQ+ Narratives

"Our mission has always been to center Black queer voices and narratives in ways that challenge and inspire. As we celebrate eleven years of the Black Alphabet Film Festival, we are proud to uplift filmmakers whose stories reflect the richness of our lives, our struggles, and our victories." Post this

This year's lineup includes a wide variety of films, from documentaries that explore the complexities of gender and identity to fictional stories that touch on love, friendship, and personal growth. Some of the festival's highly anticipated films include:

What Somalia Wants (Dir. Jade Bryan): A gentrified Harlem dramedy following Somalia LaMine, a Black deaf fashion designer and TikTok influencer, as she navigates new challenges in the Gen Z era. Director Jade Bryan is a deaf filmmaker

The Aggressives (Dir. Daniel Peddle): This pioneering documentary, filmed in NYC from 1997-2004, follows a group of masculine-presenting queer people of color exploring evolving gender definitions.

Eden's Garden - The Jungle Has No Face - Ep 1 (Dir. Malachi King): A thrilling peek into the lives of transmen in New York City and the secrets that bind them.

Never Would Have Thought: from a Woman to a Goddess (Dir. Adam L. McMath): A moving documentary about poet and activist Goddess Warrior, capturing her life's journey through her own poetry.

My Dear (Dir. Greg Ellis): A heartfelt story of a retired football player and his daughter as they confront the struggles of untreated mental health issues.

In addition to the films, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the filmmakers during special Q&A sessions:

Friday, October 11th: After the screening of What Somalia Wants

Saturday, October 12th: Following Eden's Garden

Sunday, October 13th: After Never Would Have Thought and My Dear

"These Q&A sessions are an invaluable part of our festival, allowing audiences to connect with the filmmakers and gain deeper insight into their creative processes," said McMath. "This year, we're especially excited to offer these discussions, which are a testament to the collaborative and inclusive spirit of BAFF."

Additional Films Featured at BAFF 2024:

Black Trans Miracle (Dir. Tinaye Nyathi): A young trans man embarks on a journey of self-discovery after an unexpected encounter.

The Butterfly: Victory Lap (Dir. Amariah Hardwick and Broady Best): A documentary highlighting the journey of the first openly transgender woman to graduate from an HBCU.

and ): A documentary highlighting the journey of the first openly transgender woman to graduate from an HBCU. What Somalia Wants (Dir. Jade Bryan ): A comedic look at the pressures of being a Gen Z Black deaf fashion designer in Harlem.

Miss Honey: The Catsuit (Dir. Brandon Nichoolas): The fashion mishap that led to the iconic cut-out catsuit worn by NYC nightlife celebrity Moi Renee.

: The Catsuit (Dir. Brandon Nichoolas): The fashion mishap that led to the iconic cut-out catsuit worn by NYC nightlife celebrity . The Aggressives (Dir. Daniel Peddle): An intimate portrait of masculine-presenting queer people of color navigating gender identities and the ballroom scene.

The Black Alphabet Film Festival continues to foster a platform for Black LGBTQ+ filmmakers and stories, making space for marginalized voices and ensuring that their stories are shared, celebrated, and remembered.

The festival is free/pay what you can and open to the public, but RSVPs are required. Secure your tickets now via www.blackalphabet.org/events.

About Black Alphabet NFP:

Founded in 2013, Black Alphabet is the world's oldest Black-focused LGBTQ+ arts organization. Through film, arts, and culture, Black Alphabet empowers the Black LGBTQ+ community by providing platforms for storytelling, expression, and connection.

