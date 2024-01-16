Black Alphabet NFP Expands Outreach with Free Art Therapy Programs and a New Community Arts Space

We believe in the power of storytelling, whether through film or art," McMath added. "Our programs, including BAFF and our new art therapy initiatives, strive to provide platforms for voices that need to be heard and stories that deserve to be told. Post this

The free art therapy programs, aim to provide a therapeutic and creative outlet for individuals, enhancing mental health and fostering community connections. With experienced art therapists at the helm, these sessions will explore various art forms in an inclusive and welcoming setting.

Black Alphabet is also thrilled to announce the opening of a new community arts space on the 3800 block of South Indiana, Chicago, expected to open in the summer of 2024. This space is envisioned to be a dynamic center for arts and culture, hosting exhibitions, workshops, and events that celebrate diversity and artistic expression.

In addition to these initiatives, Black Alphabet continues to make waves with its Black Alphabet Film Festival (BAFF). Known for its flagship festival in Chicago, BAFF has expanded its reach to South Florida, Cincinnati, and various African countries, bringing to light the stories and experiences of the Black LGBTQ+ community through cinema.

"We believe in the power of storytelling, whether through film or art," McMath added. "Our programs, including BAFF and our new art therapy initiatives, strive to provide platforms for voices that need to be heard and stories that deserve to be told."

Black Alphabet NFP invites public and media support for these transformative projects. Contributions and donations are critical for sustaining these programs and the upcoming community arts space. Please consider donating https://www.blackalphabet.org/contribute

For more information, visit www.blackalphabet.org

About Black Alphabet NFP

Founded in 2013, Black Alphabet NFP is a non-profit organization dedicated to the artistic and emotional well-being of the Black LGBTQ+ and community in Chicago and beyond. Through various programs, including the Black Alphabet Film Festival and art therapy initiatives, Black Alphabet NFP aims to create an inclusive world where every story is celebrated. Black Alphabet NFP is a 2023 inductee of the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame

Adam L. McMath, Black Alphabet NFP, 1 3149735692, [email protected], www.blackalphabet.org

