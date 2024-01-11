Black Box Innovations New Patented Energy Management Devices that Allow for an Inexpensive High-Speed EV Charging Installation in Every Home

Operating with its motto, "Technology with a Future," Black Box Innovations is accelerating EV adoption with its patented product launch. EV owners along with Electrical EV Installers now have an easier and less expensive option to provide High-Speed EV charging with this new patented device. Post this

This newly patented Energy Management device allows an Electric Vehicle (EV) to charge quickly when the electrical capability in the building is sufficient and automatically removes or reduces the charge rate for a brief period when there is a lack of electrical capacity.

This electrical code-compliant device protects the customer's electrical equipment through intelligent system current monitoring and automatic load shedding. Therefore, the EV charger portion can be removed from the electrical code required load calculation for residential electrical services. This negates the need for expensive electrical service or panel upgrades and yet ensures the full range of an EV is available each morning.

While maintaining a compact size, the device uses a computer-controlled intelligent algorithm to filter out momentary current spikes caused by motors or other devices starting while providing the longest charge times and rates. It helps protect the EV by waiting until oscillating loads have ended before initiating a charge to prevent short cycling of power and nuisance on and off cycles to the EV. Using it provides worry-free operation with its fail-safe design. These Energy Managers can also be used to control general-purpose devices. For example, many have found it useful for the installation of heat pumps, air conditioning, hot tubs, steam showers, or other electric loads that can tolerate load shedding, up to a max of 50 Amp nameplate rating. Supporting electrical service sizes of 60 Amp to 200 Amp and both 80% and 100% main breaker ratings provides maximum flexibility for a wide range of installations.

Additionally, it can shift electrical grid loading to non-peak times to help balance the load of the public electrical infrastructure.

Key Features:

Fast and easy to install: 30-45 minutes

Small size fits in tight areas around electrical panels (8" x 6" x 4")

Longest charge times due to intelligent current monitoring

No need to disconnect the main service wires with Split Core Current Monitoring Devices

No extra breakers needed

Approved for general use or as an EVEMS by Intertek (ETL)

NEC and CEC compliant

Allows a 48A EV charger (60A breaker) or a 50A end device on a 100A panel.

Multiple settings for device ratings and service sizes provide flexibility

Fail-Safe operation ensures safety even in the unlikely event of a controller failure by disconnecting the device being controlled

Real-time reading of the total power consumption of the electrical panel

Simple solar grid tie installation compatible

Remote shutdown override equipped

Bi-Directional capability

About Black Box Innovations:

A North American manufacturer with a proven track record of trusted product lines delivered to the marketplace. Being a strong believer in innovation, Black Box is at the forefront of the growing EV charging economy. With their combined decades of expertise in EV Technology, Electrical Installations coupled with Electronics Engineering, our leadership team has developed an innovative range of products to serve the EV Charging World.

