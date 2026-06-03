Black Box Innovations Power Control System (PCS) Product Line is Now Certified to UL 3141 and UL 1741 as New NEC Requirements Take Hold

UL 3141 & UL 1741 certification for Black Box Innovations PCS product line Post this

As electrification accelerates, electrical systems are increasingly operating closer to their design limits. Power control systems and energy management equipment are no longer a convenience feature—it is becoming a part of safety critical infrastructure. With the rapid increase in adoption of faster home EV charging and other high draw devices the demand for their products has grown exponentially, as a result they have expanded their operations and increased automation at their production facilities to accommodate this growth. There are also plans to continue to expand further to accommodate anticipated growth throughout 2026 and into 2027. Black Box Innovations expects this certification milestone to also drive increased demand as awareness grows of how their solution both simplifies installation and delivers significant cost savings for electrical and HVAC contractors, commercial building owners, condo boards, and homeowners.

"The team at Black Box Innovations continues to listen carefully to industry stakeholders and then rapidly develop reliable products that balance the need for being quick and easy to install, while also being the most efficient and technically advanced in this industry. Our patent portfolio, technology advancements and the product lines that come from them, continue to be trusted by both our loyal customers and some of the largest manufacturers of electrical products in the industry," said Taner Cairns, CEO. He continues, "But we are not done. We are committed to build on this solid foundation as we continue to look forward to a brighter future."

Black Box Innovations has also recently launched a network of approved installers across the USA and Canada to provide assurance of installation compliancy. Although our products are designed to be easily installed by any qualified personnel, these authorized installers provide manufacturer education and testing as well as access to advanced tools and software to further fine tune and diagnose product installations to achieve excellence even in the most complicated installations.

For more information on Black Box Innovations products, installation and training please see www.blackboxinnovations.com or call 1 833 325 5269.

An Industry Reaching Maturity — Moving Beyond General-Purpose Standards

This sector of the electrical industry is maturing rapidly. Historically, products in the broader energy management systems category were evaluated under an insufficient general-purpose industrial control standard such as UL 508, and CSA C22.2 No. 14 or inappropriate standards such as UL 916. These standards were not created to verify essential safety functional performance, component specific safe usage, and the fail-safe behavior of modern Power Control Systems that actively work to protect service conductors, feeders, and busbars.

The new UL 3141 standard addresses this gap with application-specific performance-oriented verification. Readily understandable examples of the safety improvements enabled by UL 3141 evaluation include:

Service-entry monitoring device requirements that drive the use of properly rated current transformers (CTs) suitable for installation and operation associated with electrical service conductors.

Verification testing that confirms a device operates in accordance with this new standard and the manufacturer's specifications, rather than assuming correct behavior that is self-declared by the manufacturer.

Verification of fail-safe behavior under abnormal conditions, including fault detection and diagnostic indicators intended to support installation verification and troubleshooting.

Without the basic critical safety features contained in the standard, many products currently on the market may not operate safely.

Black Box Innovations Continues To Go Beyond Minimum Requirements: Protecting Long-Term Electrical System Health

While UL 3141 establishes a robust baseline for safety and performance, Black Box Innovations continues to go beyond these requirements and has implemented additional innovative protective and efficiency measures that provide better protection and extended run times, including:

AI-Predictive Thermal Modeling for longer run times without sacrificing safety. While other devices are simple threshold on/off systems or operate to intentionally keep your electrical service running at red line all the time, Black Box Innovations employs predictive technology to allow the electrical equipment to cool appropriately when needed, while still allowing the system to avoid nuisance tripping when common events happen, like high current draw when motors start. This proprietary system reduces long term thermal stress of electrical equipment both inside and outside the installation site.

Thermal Runaway Protection which detects improper installation conditions and takes steps to ensure safety while alerting the users so remediation can take place and catastrophic failures are avoided.

AI-Enhanced Multistage Continuous Integrity Verification of Current Transformers is designed to more accurately detect abnormal conditions and alerts the user to have these critical devices checked to ensure safe operation while reducing false readings.

Adjustable Anti-Short Cycling Prevention. This is an important function that prevents damage to equipment by allowing the installer to adjust the time consideration after an overload but before energizing the devices being controlled, thus avoiding damage to the end device by quick on and off cycles.

These proprietary measures are designed to reduce long-term stress on the electrical structure, lower maintenance requirements, and decrease the likelihood of premature failures while increasing operating time of the devices being controlled.

Inventor-Led Technology, Patents, and Global Licensing Adoption

Black Box Innovations has invested and pioneered much of the technology in this class of Power Control Systems and Energy Management technology and holds patents in both Canada and the United States to that effect.

To facilitate the dramatic increase in demand internationally Black Box Innovations patented technology is licensed to some of the largest electrical manufacturing brands in the world, reflecting additional rigorous third-party validation and compliance-driven applications. Today you can find the Black Box Innovations brand on these licensed products in many jurisdictions. This also helps to elevate our trusted brand as we continue to scale our own product line through broad North American deployment while establishing new markets and partnerships.

Proudly Designed, Manufactured in North America

In a modern world of increasingly complex supply chains, Black Box Innovations' entire product line is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA and Canada.

For electricians, wholesalers, and inspection authorities, this matters because it supports better quality control, traceability, faster technical support, and long-term availability of safety-critical parts and products. It also aligns product development with North American codes and standards, field practices, and inspection realities while supporting our shared North American economies.

About Black Box Innovations

Black Box Innovations develops and manufactures patented Power Control Systems and Energy Management solutions that enable safe, cost-effective electrification of single and multi-residential buildings, as well as commercial applications. Designed with the installer's needs at the forefront, Black Box Innovations' products support EV charging and other high-demand installations while helping maintain compliance with applicable North American electrical codes and providing for the best customer experience. Innovation is not just in our name; it is part of our corporate DNA.

Media Contact

Jasmine Norgaard, Black Box Innovations, 1 8333255269, [email protected], blackboxinnovations.com

SOURCE Black Box Innovations