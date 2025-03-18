Black Chamber of Arizona to Host Free "Elevate: Youth Career and Entrepreneurship Summit" at ASU West Valley

Black Chamber of Arizona and ASU to Host Free Youth Career & Entrepreneurship Summit on April 15.

PHOENIX, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Black Chamber of Arizona, in partnership with Arizona State University and with support from Bank of America and Cox, will present Elevate: Youth Career and Entrepreneurship Summit, a free event designed to equip high school juniors and seniors with the knowledge and skills necessary for career success and entrepreneurship. The summit will take place on April 15, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at ASU's West Valley campus.

Elevate is designed to introduce students to career pathways, leadership development, and entrepreneurship, providing hands-on experiences through career-focused workshops and a college readiness resource fair.

"With the evolving job market and the increasing importance of financial literacy and business acumen, events like these provide young people with the foundation they need to succeed," said Dr. Velma Trayham, Award-Winning Speaker and CEO, the Black Chamber of Arizona. "Our goal is to equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills that will shape their futures as business leaders, entrepreneurs, and workforce professionals."

Addressing the Growing Need for Career and Business Readiness

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that less than 40% of high school students feel adequately prepared for their future careers, despite an increasing demand for skilled professionals and business owners. Additionally, young entrepreneurs often lack access to resources, mentorship, and financial literacy tools that could help them thrive.

By providing direct access to industry leaders, financial professionals, and college faculty, Elevate aims to close the gap between education and workforce readiness, ensuring students are prepared for both career opportunities and entrepreneurial success.

Interactive Workshops and Career Exploration

The Elevate summit will feature a variety of hands-on learning experiences, networking opportunities, and expert-led sessions, including:

Better Money Habits, a financial literacy workshop presented by Bank of America

Career Exploration Fest, highlighting different industries and career pathways

College Exploration Experience, featuring university representatives and resources

Small Business Workshops, designed to help students explore entrepreneurship

Marketing in a Digital World, a session on branding and digital strategies

Students will gain valuable insight from ASU faculty and staff, senior-level executives, banking professionals, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and state agencies—all bringing their expertise in business, entrepreneurship, and education. This collaboration showcases ASU's commitment to preparing young people for successful futures through educational access, career preparedness, and innovative programming.

Corporate Engagement & Sponsorship Opportunities

In addition to preparing students for their future careers, the summit will host a Career Fair, where businesses and organizations can connect directly with high school students seeking internships, employment opportunities, and financial literacy resources.

"Sponsorship and business participation in this summit create a meaningful impact on Arizona's workforce," said Sharon Smith, Vice President of Outreach Partnerships at ASU. "At ASU, we believe in the transformative power of education and community collaboration. By investing in young talent now, we are building a stronger and more prepared generation of future leaders," Smith added.

Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities or participating in the Career Fair are encouraged to reach out for more details.

"We are proud to partner with the Black Chamber of Arizona to provide students with opportunities to explore career pathways, develop leadership skills, and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams," Smith said.

Event Registration & Important Details

Event Name: Elevate: Youth Career and Entrepreneurship Summit

Date: April 15, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– Location: Arizona State University, West Valley Campus

Valley Campus Registration Link: https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=823288

Meals: Lunch will be provided; breakfast will not be included

Registration Policy: First-come, first-served basis; space is limited

Due to high demand and limited capacity, registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the event reaches full capacity, registration will close.

For more information, sponsorship inquiries, or to register, visit: https://blackchamberaz.org/events/?event=6694

About the Black Chamber of Arizona

For more than 26 years, the Black Chamber of Arizona has been dedicated to strengthening small businesses and producing new economic buying power to build resilient pathways for financial growth across the state. Through strategic initiatives focused on economic development, entrepreneurship, and workforce readiness, the Chamber is committed to fostering opportunities that drive long-term success.

Media Contact

Press Department, Black Chamber of Arizona, 602- 307-5200, [email protected]

SOURCE Black Chamber of Arizona