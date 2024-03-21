Black Clover Joins Forces w/ Boxing Legend Miguel Cotto

Partnership provides fans access to exclusive BC and Cotto branded headwear

DRAPER, Utah, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Clover, renowned for its commitment to quality, emotion, superstition and color, in Men's & Women's lifestyle headwear and apparel, proudly announces its partnership with Hall of Fame boxer Miguel Cotto. The collaboration with Black Clover forges Cotto's boxing legacy with Black Clover's bold designs, offering fans a unique collection, which celebrates Cotto's individual style and the spirit of Live Lucky.

Cotto, who held titles in four weight classes ranging from light to middle weight, amassed a professional record of 41 wins (33 wins by KO) and 6 losses. The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, held six (6) world titles, solidifying his status amongst the most iconic fighters of his generation. He became the first Puerto Rican fighter to claim championships in four (4) different weight classes.

Cotto, who never shied away from a challenge, went the distance with some of the world's most formidable opponents, including Sergio Martinez (TKO10), Zab Judah (TKO11), Shane Mosley (W12) Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L12), Antonio Margarito two times (TKO10, TKOby11), Ricardo Mayorga (TKO12), Yuri Foreman (TKO9), and Manny Pacquiao (TKOby12).

Throughout his storied career, Cotto captivated fans around the world with his tenacious left hook, fighting spirit, and unwavering determination inside the ring. Outside of the ring, he has been revered for his integrity, sportsmanship, and dedication as a true ambassador to sport, and life in general.

Since his retirement in 2017, Cotto has been actively competing in golf, including the US Amateur Tour. He secured his first major title at The Tournament Players Championship on Dec. 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, AZ. The Cotto Collection, which drops on Tuesday, March 19, features five (5) Black Clover styles, selected by Cotto, and featuring his logo on the right panel.

"We are honored to partner with Miguel Cotto and bring his iconic name to our styles. He is a true testament to the sport of boxing, and the embodiment of the Live Lucky mantra," said Black Clover founder, Brett Wayment. "Together, we hope to inspire fans to live life to the fullest."

"I am very excited and honored to partner with Black Clover, the variety of colors and styles in all their collections fits great with my style. This will be a great opportunity to all the fans to have a piece of our style," said Cotto.

In addition to its partnerships with Cotto and Lucky Cruz, which was announced last week, Black Clover is launching many deals in 2024, which all align with Black Clover's core vision rooted in Live Lucky. Clover Nation can expect more announcements in the coming months.

The Miguel Cotto and Black Clover collection will be available exclusively at https://blackcloverusa.com/collections/miguel-cotto.

About Black Clover

Black Clover is a premium lifestyle apparel company with a vision rooted in living life to the fullest. We simply call it "Live Lucky". Every design is created to inspire and invite its owner to enjoy life, to embrace every day, to Live Lucky! Established in 2008, Black Clover offers lifestyle clothing and accessories for men, women and children who want the most out of life and demand the same from their clothing and gear.

For more information, visit www.blackcloverusa.com or follow us on social media @blackcloverusa. For more questions regarding sports marketing partnerships, please contact Autumn Wehr Ellington @ [email protected].

Media Contact

Autumn Wehr Ellington, Black Clover, 1 8016684149, [email protected], www.blackcloverusa.com

SOURCE Black Clover