Black Clover Partners with Trio of PGA Tour Ambassadors

Expanding Team includes Kyle Stanley, Doc Redman, and Rick Lamb

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Clover, renowned for its commitment to quality, emotion, superstition and color, in Men's & Women's lifestyle headwear and apparel, announces partnerships with three professional golfers Kyle Stanley, Doc Redman, and Rick Lamb. The deals mark the expansion of Black Clover's team of golf ambassadors, who will proudly represent Black Clover during all PGA Tour events.

Kyle Stanley, one of the most established veterans on the PGA Tour, has two Tour victories and 24 career Top-10 finishes. Stanley became a full-time PGA Tour member in 2009 after enjoying a successful collegiate career at Clemson University. The native of Gig Harbor, Wash., earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 2012 Waste Management Open, while his second was sealed in a dramatic playoff victory at the 2017 Quicken Loans National where he ended the season at No. 24 in the FedExCup Standings.

Joining Stanley on Black Clover's team is Doc Redman, one of the most promising young players on the PGA Tour today. Redman has notched seven (7) Top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, (five in the Top 3), and was the 2017 U.S. Amateur Champion. Redman turned pro in 2018 after competing at Clemson, and burst onto the scene by finishing in 2nd place at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his first full season on Tour in 2020, Redman finished T-3 at the 2020 Wyndham Championship and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. Redman, a native of Raleigh, N.C., was also a part of the winning 2017 Walker Cup team.

Rounding out the trio is Rick Lamb, who has been competing on the Tour since 2016 after earning limited status on the Web.com Tour. Lamb relied on exemptions and Monday qualifying in 2019 to play in tournaments. In July, he won the LECOM Health Challenge, becoming the first Monday qualifier to win on the Web.com Tour in two years. Lamb, a native of South Bend, Ind., had a notable collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, winning three events and finishing T-2 at the 2013 NCAA Championship.

In 2021, Rick qualified for the US Open and made the cut with ease. After multiple years competing on The PGA Tour, Lamb was sidelined by a head injury during a tournament. After a year in recovery, Lamb is now competing on the Korn Ferry Tour with his health back intact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doc Redman, Kyle Stanley, and Rick Lamb to the Black Clover family," said Founder, Brett Wayment. "These three golfers are exceptional athletes and people, who embody the spirit of Black Clover, which is to live life to the fullest," Wayment continued. "We look forward to supporting them on Tour and watching them showcase Black Clover's premium headwear."

Stanley will be competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship (PGA Tour) in the Dominican Republic from April 18-21, and Redman and Lamb will be competing in the Lecom Suncoast Classic (Korn Ferry) in Lakewood Ranch, FL from April 18-21. All three of the ambassadors will be competing in the remainder of the 2024 Korn Ferry season.

Black Clover plans on announcing additional relationships with PGA, Korn Ferry, LPGA, and PGAU golfers in the upcoming months. Clover Nation can also expect frequent updates, and exclusive content from Stanley, Redman, and Lamb on Black Clover's social channels @blackcloverusa.

About Black Clover

Black Clover is a premium lifestyle apparel company with a vision rooted in living life to the fullest. We simply call it "Live Lucky". Every design is created to inspire and invite its owner to enjoy life, to embrace every day, to Live Lucky! Established in 2008, Black Clover offers lifestyle clothing and accessories for men, women and children who want the most out of life and demand the same from their clothing and gear.

For more information, visit www.blackcloverusa.com or follow us on social media @blackcloverusa. For more questions regarding sports marketing partnerships, please contact Autumn Wehr Ellington @ [email protected].

