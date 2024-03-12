Black Clover Signs Golf's Hottest Young Prospect Lucky Cruz

The deal marks the first of Black Clover's growing team of golf ambassadors

DRAPER, Utah , March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Clover, renowned for its commitment to quality, emotion, superstition and color, in Men's & Women's lifestyle headwear and apparel, proudly announces its partnership with golf's hottest young prospect Lucky Cruz.

Lucky, a rising star in the amateur ranks, has amassed four championships with an average round score of 68.1. The 16-year old, hailing from Magnolia, TX, declared titles at the Faldo USA Championship, Faldo Dubai Championship (T-1), Curry Cup Championship, and the Notah Begay Championship during the 2022-2023 season.

Lucky's most notable win came on November 6, 2023, at Koasati Pines Golf Club in Kinder, LA, when he secured his first Notah Begay Championship by registering 11-under 202 over the three rounds, finishing 3 strokes ahead of the runner-up. Lucky became the only player to have competed in every Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship.

Lucky, who also demonstrates academic excellence with a 4.0 GPA and 1300 SAT score, committed to play at a Division I program in the Big 12 Conference in September of 2022, the same week of his 15th birthday. He was named to the Top 100 Recruits list for the Class of 2024.

For 2024, Lucky will compete in many events on the Junior Tour, and also has his sights set on the US Open Qualifier in Las Cruces, NM on May 13 and the Porter Cup in Lewiston, NY from July 17-20.

"We are extremely excited with this new partnership with Lucky Cruz. His commitment to golf, academics and life in general fits perfectly with the DNA of the Black Clover brand and our overall mission to live life to the fullest – Live Lucky," said Black Clover Founder, Brett Wayment. "Welcome to the family, Lucky."

In addition to its partnership with Lucky, Black Clover is slated to announce several sports partnerships in 2024, including PGA, LPGA, Korn Ferry, and PGAU partnerships, as well as relationships with ambassadors in other sports, which all align with Black Clover's core vision rooted in Live Lucky. Clover Nation can expect more announcements in the coming months.

About Black Clover

Black Clover is a premium lifestyle apparel company with a vision rooted in living life to the fullest. We simply call it "Live Lucky". Every design is created to inspire and invite its owner to enjoy life, to embrace every day, to Live Lucky! Established in 2008, Black Clover offers lifestyle clothing and accessories for men, women and children who want the most out of life and demand the same from their clothing and gear.

For more information, visit www.blackcloverusa.com or follow us on social media @blackcloverusa. For more questions regarding sports marketing partnerships, please contact Autumn Wehr Ellington @ [email protected].

Media Contact

Autumn Wehr Ellington, Black Clover Enterprises, LLC, 1 8016684149, [email protected], blackcloverusa.com

SOURCE Black Clover Enterprises, LLC