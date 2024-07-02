Black Community Cultural Festival: Celebrating Heritage, Unity, & Community

"Last year, we had 5,000 attendees; we believe because of how intentional we were about being inclusive," said Gayon Sampson, Event Co-Chair. "The event focuses on the Black community, from America to the Caribbean to the continent of Africa. Yet it invites everyone to be part of the celebration..." Post this

In addition to entertainment, the festival will feature a marketplace with approx. 50 vendors selling culturally relevant crafts, books, clothing, and foods. This marketplace not only supports local artisans and entrepreneurs but also serves as an educational space where festival goers can learn more about the cultural significance of the items on display. Vendors and sponsors who want to serve this vast and diverse community are welcome to participate.

"Last year, we had over 5,000 attendees for this event; we believe it was because of how intentional we were about being inclusive," said Gayon Sampson, Event Co-Chair. "This event focuses on the Black community, from America to the Caribbean to the continent of Africa. Yet it invites everyone to be part of the celebration so we can get to know each other and see how much we intersect."

The Black Frederick Festival is a non-profit event made possible through the collaboration of community organizations, local businesses, and dedicated volunteers. This includes a generous donation from Ausherman Family Foundation. Admission to the festival is free, and all are welcome.

For more information, please contact the BFF team using the information below.

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.blackfrederickfestival.org

Phone: 888-675-0202

Media Contact

Tia Hall-Brown, Black Frederick Festival, 888-675-0202, [email protected], www.blackfrederickfestival.org

SOURCE Black Frederick Festival