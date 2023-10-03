Black Diamond Advisory and Preferred Strategies Launch Power Analytics for OneStream Users: Revolutionizing Data Insights with Power BI

We are confident this solution will provide data workflow automation, and enable intuitive self-service reporting for OneStream using Power BI and Excel, said Marla Nelson, Vice President of Implementation Services, Preferred Strategies. Tweet this

The true brilliance of Power Analytics for OneStream lies in its ability to facilitate easy and comprehensive data sharing across your organization. The preconfigured Power Analytics model in Power BI transforms your OneStream data into a self-serve reporting tool, accessible to your selected audience. Whether on computers, tablets, or mobile devices, Power Analytics ensures you experience your OneStream data anytime, anywhere. Increase your reporting capabilities, expedite report creation, and experience the convenience of data-driven decisions, backed by the power of OneStream integration with Power BI.

"Power Analytics for OneStream represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and our commitment to simplifying data exploration," said Shauna Godsell, Senior Director of Strategic Analytics, Black Diamond Advisory. "We are thrilled to introduce a solution that empowers businesses to harness their OneStream data and make strategic decisions with confidence."

Power Analytics for OneStream empowers you with a comprehensive suite of capabilities to transform your data ecosystem. Seamlessly access all your data, in both reporting and local currencies, and choose the scenarios that matter most. Unleash your dimensions, picking the UDs (user dimensions) that suit your reporting needs, and utilize hierarchies and alternate hierarchies to navigate your data landscape. With entity security centralized in Power BI, you manage access in one central location. The automated direct integration enables you to refresh Power BI with OneStream data on your schedule, while an impressive library of over 500 out-of-the-box KPIs and 40 ready-to-use reports provide instant insights.

"We are excited to bring a proven Power BI framework for analyzing OneStream data," said Marla Nelson, Vice President of Implementation Services, Preferred Strategies. "We are confident this solution will provide data workflow automation, and enable intuitive self-service reporting for OneStream using Power BI and Excel."

About Black Diamond Advisory

Black Diamond Advisory is the largest global OneStream Software consulting firm in the world. As a OneStream Diamond Partner, the company offers financial transformation, advisory, change management and process automation services. Focused on serving chief financial officers (CFOs), our experts have extensive OneStream Software implementation experience and a proven track record of delivering successful large-scale projects. Black Diamond Advisory operates globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, EMEA, and APAC. We are committed to customer success and remain engaged with clients throughout their entire transformation journey to ensure the greatest value is derived from the investment. We only work with OneStream Software because we believe that it is the future of digital finance, and we are 100% aligned with them on Customer Success.

About Preferred Strategies

Preferred Strategies helps companies turn their enterprise data sources into a trusted and powerful analytical model to get the right information to the right people at the right time. By leveraging the latest Power BI and Azure technologies, we provide modern data architectures designed to expand with your organization's data footprint. We built the QuickLaunch analytics platform for companies who have realized they need to replace their legacy reporting tools and move to a modern analytics platform. QuickLaunch offers an automated, secured, centralized data foundation providing a single source of truth and a foundation for advancing your data-driven journey.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With over 1200 customers, more than 250 implementation partners and roughly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

