Black Friday DJI Deals 2023 / Best Drone for Beginners / Drone Black Friday Deals / FPV Drone Deals

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyDroneDeal.com has found the top sales on drones and FPV drones for Black Friday 2023 and Cyber Monday.

During Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales, customers can receive the following deals on DJI cinematic camera drones and FPV drones, including whoop-style indoor drones: DJI FPV combo drone, DJI Mini 4 Pro, Avata, Mini 3 Pro, Mavic Mini, and other drones are expected to be included in these promotions and are available through multiple online retailers. These drones are exceptionally good for beginner drone enthusiasts, cinematographers, and photographers. Customers can also receive deals on action cameras, including the DJI Action 2, and GoPro models, such as the GoPro Hero 12 Black.

MyDroneDeal.com is a new site finding the best drone deals for beginners & kids for Black Friday 2023

DJI Avata Combo (30% OFF - $999) Includes Motion Controller and DJI Integra Goggles. The Avata is DJI's FPV (First Person View) cinematic, indoor-friendly 'whoop' drone with prop guards. It shines as a cinematic drone, ideal for indoor use or around people, capturing up to 4K 60 FPS.

DJI FPV Combo Drone (10% OFF - $899) Includes DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 and DJI Goggles V2 or DJI Integra Goggles. The DJI FPV drone is an outdoor FPV (first-person view) drone that boasts versatility and can shoot 4K up to 60 FPS. With advanced safety features, the FPV drone utilizes DJI's Ocusync 3.0 video transmission standard for a crystal-clear image in the goggles.

DJI, the leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a series of Black Friday deals that promise significant savings on their latest products.

We expect the DJI Mavic Mini to get a 34% price cut at $299.

FPV drones are seeing a discount as well, at $30 OFF the GetFPV Joshua Bardwell Build it Yourself FPV drone kit.

As November 24, 2023, marks the return of Black Friday, shoppers poised for savings will find a bounty of deals across various products. This year will be particularly exciting for drone enthusiasts, with substantial discounts projected on drones and related gear. With the festive season on the horizon, consumers eyeing this niche can look forward to considerable markdowns, offering a prime chance to enhance or broaden their collection of flying gadgets.

The Black Friday offers are available at participating online retailers. Supplies are limited, and customers are urged to take advantage of these deals promptly.

Matt Fleischer, My Drone Deal, 1 3474144051, [email protected], https://www.mydronedeal.com/

