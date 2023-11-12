Black Friday Espresso Machine Deals 2023 Breville, Nespresso, Lavazza, Gevi / And More... coffeeintouch.com

Top deals and savings for black friday espresso machines. Including Breville, Nespresso, Lavazza, Gevi, De'Longhi, L'OR, Calphalon, Casabrews and more.
BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoffeeInTouch.com has found the top early sales and deals on espresso machine Black Friday 2023.
During the early Black Friday sales event, customers can enjoy the following deals on espresso machines:
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: For the serious espresso aficionado, with customizable settings, reduced from $750 to $700.
- Casabrews Espresso Machine: Originally priced at $160, now available for just $120. This machine simplifies brewing with its four-step process and powerful steam milk frother.
- Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine: Slashed from $229 to $143. It allows effortlessly brewing Espresso (1.35 oz) and Lungo (5 oz) sizes.
- Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine: Offering a delightful drop from $189 to $140, perfect for home-brewed lattes, cappuccinos, and espresso.
- De'Longhi Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine: A steal at $88, down from $110, equipped with a milk frother for a complete coffee shop experience.
- Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine: Marked down to $350 from $500, capable of brewing a single or double shot, complete with a warming tray.
- Gevi 20 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine: Budget-friendly, with a burr grinder and milk frother, now only $424, reduced from $799.99, ideal for one-stop espresso making.
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine: Priced at $139, dropping from $149, for crafting single-serve smooth lattes, cappuccinos, and espressos.
- L'OR Barista Coffee Pod Maker and Espresso Machine: Compact and efficient, now just $129, originally $159.
