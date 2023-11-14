Black Friday Firearm Accessory Deals 2023 [+Discount Codes, Lasts Through Cyber Monday]

We found multiple Black Friday firearm accessories deals for this year 2023. Snatch them before the end of this holiday season.

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's that time of the year again! This Black Friday Firearm Accessory Deals Guide 2023 has gathered unbeatable deals for accessories, ensuring you access top-quality products at great value that you may have been saving up for.

Disclosure: All products have affiliate links for earning commission to support the website when you purchase

Gun Parts

SureFire Warcomp Flash Hider w/Suppressor Adapter: Price: $169.00 (Special Price Available

PSA 10.5" 5.56 NATO 1/7 Phosphate Classic MFT Battlelink Pistol Kit: Priced at $329.99 with free shipping.

This kit features a 10.5" barrel length, a carbine gas system, and a phosphate-coated barrel with a 5.56 NATO chamber and a 1 in 7" twist rate. It includes PSA standard handguards, a black F-marked front sight post, an A2 flash hider, and a forged upper receiver.

PSA PA-15 16" M4 Phosphate 5.56 NATO 1/7 Classic Rifle & PSA Dagger Compact 9mm Dagger With Night Sights, ODG: This combo deal is priced at $699.99, including free shipping.

Geissele Automatics Super Duty Stripped AR-15 Lower Receiver: This lower receiver is priced at $119.99, designed for 5.56 calibers and made from 7075-T6 with a hard coat anodized finish.

Glock 40 S&W & 357 SIG 9MM Plus Two Magazine Extension: This does not include the mag insert and is not for G43. Priced at $10.89, down from $11.00.

Glock Tactical Light (2 models): Available for as low as $92.99, offering up to 28% savings.

Gear

Trijicon RM01 RMR Type 2 LED Red Dot Sight: Available for $413.99 with code "THANKU". This lightweight red dot sight is designed for precision and accuracy, suitable for military, law enforcement, and hunting applications

CH Precision: Use BAO10OFF for 10% off on optics plates

Streamlight ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount Weapon Light - 2000 Lumen: Priced at $109.99, this compact and powerful light is designed for long guns. It mounts directly to 1913 Picatinny rails, is compatible with a broad range of firearms, and is powered by a rechargeable battery. It produces up to 2,000 lumens of light and features a multi-function tailcap for mode switching.

Olight USA i1R 2 EOS Keychain Flashlight Kit: Priced at $16.15 with code "BADASSOPTIC10". It's a USB rechargeable, ultra-mini flashlight with dual output modes, offering up to 150 lumens

