Black Friday Sale: Viscera-3® with Sodium Butyrate to Tackle Holiday Bloat and Gut Health, Available on Amazon!

During the holiday season, festive meals and indulgent treats often lead to bloating, digestive discomfort, and challenges in maintaining gut health. For many, it's a season filled with delicious foods—but also digestive struggles. Post this

This year, SANE MD offers Black Friday Deals on Viscera-3®, a revolutionary butyrate supplement designed to alleviate holiday-related digestive discomfort and support gut health. It is now available on Amazon for easy Black Friday shopping without the hassle of in-store shopping.

Science-Backed Support for Digestive Health

Viscera-3®, powered by CoreBiome™ tributyrin, provides a targeted, time-released source of sodium butyrate. This cutting-edge tributyrin supplement delivers butyrate directly to the lower colon, enhancing digestive wellness and minimizing the need for extreme high-fiber diets, fermented foods, and other trigger foods like cruciferous vegetables, which can sometimes cause discomfort, excessive gas, or bloating.

How Viscera-3® Supports Digestive Health During the Holiday Season

The holiday season is often synonymous with eating large, rich meals and drinking alcohol, leading to bloating, gas, and digestive discomfort for many. Viscera-3® is uniquely suited to offer relief, allowing users to enjoy holiday meals that may include certain foods known to cause digestive distress.

Sodium butyrate, the key ingredient, is a powerful postbiotic that fortifies gut health, helping the body to limit inflammation, reduce bloating, strengthen the intestinal barrier, and support beneficial gut bacteria and a healthy gut microbiome—essential for alleviating bloating and discomfort, especially during the holiday season.

Most traditional butyrate supplements lose potency during digestion, but Viscera-3® overcomes this with its tributyrin supplement formulation. As a triglyceride form of butyrate, tributyrin shields the molecule, ensuring it reaches the gut intact. Once there, sodium butyrate promotes a balanced microbiome, which is essential for gut health and immune resilience, especially during the colder months when seasonal illnesses increase.

"Holiday indulgences can challenge even the healthiest gut and digestive tract. Viscera-3® is designed to offer reliable, science-backed relief from the common digestive issues that arise this time of year," says Dr. Matthew Olesiak, Chief Medical Director at SANE MD. "By delivering sodium butyrate to the gut through a patented tributyrin form, we ensure it reaches the lower colon, where it can provide the most effective relief."

Digestive issues aren't the only seasonal concern; as we move into winter, gut health plays an even more critical role in immune defense. An estimated 70% of immune cells are housed in the gut, and Viscera-3® helps fortify this defense by supporting a healthy gut barrier. This works by helping the body keep pathogens at bay, minimizing the risk of infections that tend to circulate during holiday gatherings and winter events.

Comprehensive Digestive and Immune Support for the Holiday Season

Viscera-3® is formulated to provide targeted digestive and immune support, especially crucial during the holiday season. At the core of this formula is time-released sodium butyrate, which sustains digestive health by promoting a balanced gut microbiome. This balance helps to reduce gas, bloating, and other digestive discomforts that often arise with holiday indulgences. In addition to its anti-gas and bloating benefits, sodium butyrate also supports beneficial gut bacteria, which in turn may enhance mental clarity and mood, helping individuals manage the stress of holiday gatherings.

In addition to sodium butyrate, Viscera-3® includes synergistic ingredients like magnesium and chromium. Magnesium supports regularity and offers bloating relief for women and men, while chromium aids in regulating blood sugar levels, contributing to metabolic health. Together, these ingredients help users manage holiday bloat, stay energized, and maintain resilience throughout the season.

"During the holidays, rich foods and dietary changes can overwhelm the digestive system," says Dr. Olesiak. "Viscera-3® works by delivering butyrate directly to the lower colon, where it strengthens the gut barrier and promotes a balanced microbiome. This targeted approach helps users enjoy holiday meals with confidence, free from common digestive concerns."

"The holiday season is a time of celebration, but it can also bring digestive discomfort for many," adds Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANE MD. "Viscera-3® tackles these issues at the gut level, offering bloating relief for users while also supporting overall wellness and digestive balance."

Viscera-3®: A Timely Black Friday Deal Offering for Digestive Health – Now Accessible on Amazon

Viscera-3® is now available on Amazon, making it easy for health-conscious individuals to take advantage of Black Friday Sales. For anyone seeking relief from holiday digestive issues and bloating, Viscera-3® provides a natural, science-backed solution that fits seamlessly into daily life. It's not just a supplement; it's a pathway to enjoying the holidays without the worry of digestive discomfort.

For more information about Viscera-3® or to make a purchase, click right here.

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at Ivy League medical schools and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/.

Media Contact:

SANE MD, [email protected], +1 6469026690

SOURCE SANE MD

SANE Viscera-3® Ingredients:

Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate)

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate)

Tributyrin - Sodium Butyrate Supplement

Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Fruit Extract 40%

Ellagic Acid

Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Ext 95% Proanthocyandins

Other ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Cellulose.

Scientific References

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24868283/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4816278/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26868600/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7263851/

Media Contact

Jonathan Bailor, SANEMD, 1 347 979-1735, [email protected], https://sanesolution.com

SOURCE SANEMD