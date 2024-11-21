Black Friday: Vitaae® with Citicoline--Boost Cognitive Clarity for Shoppers 40+ This Holiday Season, Available on Amazon

By supporting brain function and helping the brain reduce inflammation, Vitaae® helps provide relief from brain fog and enhances mental clarity, allowing for a smoother holiday experience. Post this

Research from Worldmetrics.org shows the average age of in-store Black Friday shoppers is 48, while the average online shopper is 38. For those in this older demographic, brain fog, mental fatigue, and memory lapses can add challenges to an already bustling season. Vitaae®'s unique formula specifically targets these concerns by addressing neurological inflammation, a leading contributor to cognitive decline.

Holiday Season Stressors and Cognitive Health

The holiday season, while filled with excitement, can be a time of heightened mental strain, especially for those over 40. With long to-do lists, social gatherings, and holiday shopping, many individuals face higher levels of stress. Contributing factors like a less nutritious diet, not getting enough sleep, poor sleep quality, and limited time for regular physical exercise can all take a toll on mental clarity and focus. This combination can lead to increased brain fog, difficulty concentrating, and cognitive fatigue, making it harder to stay sharp and energized.

Vitaae® is designed to combat these seasonal stressors, offering targeted brain support with ingredients like citicoline to help counteract inflammation, reduce stress, and support brain energy. This season, shoppers can proactively support their cognitive health with Vitaae® and feel more prepared to tackle holiday challenges.

A Growing Need for Cognitive Support

A groundbreaking study called Whitehall II, which followed nearly 7,500 British adults between the ages of 45 and 70 over a decade, found that participants experienced cognitive decline at every age level. Mental reasoning skills among participants in their mid-40s declined by an average of 3.6%, while those in their mid-60s saw a sharper 9.6% decline.

These findings reveal that cognitive changes can start much earlier than previously thought, potentially setting the stage for more significant memory and focus issues later in life.

"This research underscores the importance of supporting brain health as early as possible," says Matthew Olesiak, M.D., Chief Medical Director at SANE MD. "While cognitive decline may seem minimal in middle age, addressing inflammation and providing essential brain nutrients early on can support long-term mental clarity and energy. With Vitaae®, we aim to offer individuals over 40 a proactive tool to stay clear-minded, especially during stressful times like the holidays."

Nutrient Powerhouses for Brain Health

Vitaae® combines essential brain-health nutrients such as citicoline, acetyl-l-carnitine, and CoQ10 to support healthy cognitive function. Citicoline supplements are increasingly popular as a natural aid for brain function, known for their ability to enhance memory, improve concentration, and boost mental focus—all critical for maintaining clarity in high-stress situations like holiday shopping.

Dr. Olesiak notes, "Studies have shown that citicoline not only helps counteract neurological inflammation—a factor known to affect concentration and memory—but also increases blood flow to the brain and may support brain processing speed. With this ingredient in Vitaae®, we're helping people 40 and up stay sharp, even under holiday pressures."

Improved Cognitive Function During the Holidays

Vitaae® offers a proactive approach to brain health by addressing neurological inflammation that can contribute to brain fog and mental fatigue. With ingredients scientifically shown to support mental clarity and focus, Vitaae® provides middle-aged and older adults with a practical way to maintain cognitive resilience through the holiday season.

"By supporting brain function and helping the brain reduce inflammation, Vitaae® helps provide relief from brain fog and enhances mental clarity, allowing for a smoother holiday experience," Dr. Olesiak says. "Holiday shopping shouldn't have to be so stressful and cognitively challenging, and Vitaae® offers a targeted solution to help shoppers feel more alert and focused."

"While Vitaae® is especially beneficial for older adults, anyone can benefit from a boost in mental clarity and focus," adds Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANE MD. "During the holidays, we can all use a little extra support to stay sharp to take advantage of those Black Friday sales and make the season as enjoyable as possible."

Limited-Time Black Friday Offer

Vitaae® is available now on Amazon by clicking here at a special Black Friday price. This limited-time offer makes Vitaae® an affordable choice for those planning their Black Friday shopping, providing a science-backed supplement to help improve mental clarity, reduce mental fog, and make holiday tasks more manageable.

About SANE MD

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at Ivy League medical schools and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/.

SANE MD Vitaae Ingredients:

Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol)

Folate as 5-Methyltetrahydrofolic acid (Quatrefolic)

Acetyl L-carnitine HCL

L-Carnitine Tartrate

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract 25% Gymnemic Acid

Omega-3 Fish Oil Powder (5.4% EPA, 3.5% DHA)

Citicoline Sodium (CDP-Choline)

CoQ10 (as HydroQsorb®)

Other ingredients: Gelatin, magnesium stearate, silica, and rice flour.

Scientific References

https://worldmetrics.org/black-friday-shopping-statistics/

https://cognizin.com/en/studies/chronic-citicoline-increases-phosphodiesters-in-the-brains-of-healthy-older-subjects-an-in-vivo-phosphorus-magnetic-resonance-spectroscopy-study

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3281313/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4863531/

https://austinpublishinggroup.com/pharmacology-therapeutics/fulltext/ajpt-v4-id1077.php

Media Contact

Jonathan Bailor, SANEMD, 1 347 979-1735, [email protected], https://sanesolution.com

SOURCE SANEMD