Black Girl PR Receives MBE Certification From The NMSDC

We're very happy about receiving our MBE certification from the NMSDC. This recognition not only affirms the hard work we've done to get to this point, but it also opens up significant opportunities for us to amplify the voices of Black women leaders and create an even more lasting impact.

"And we're grateful to Buy From A Black Woman for making this possible. It's because of innovative programs like The Black Woman Business Accelerator Program that we've been able to grow into a distinguished firm," shares Nantale.

"At Buy From A Black Woman we take our job of ensuring that Black Women Business Owners are seen, heard and supported seriously. We're moving forward with removing the number of barriers that were put in place to prevent this from happening, and we're excited to assist Nantale with obtaining her MBE certification with the NMSDC as part of our partnership with H&M," explains Nikki Porcher, the founder of nonprofit organization Buy From A Black Woman.

"Empowering businesses like Black Girl PR strengthens our communities and promotes economic equality. And as we move forward with our programming, we'll remain committed to removing systemic barriers, fostering innovation and leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come," adds Nikki.

By obtaining this certification, Black Girl PR opens up new opportunities to collaborate with corporations, government agencies and other organizations that are actively seeking to diversify their supplier base and support minority-owned businesses.

Black Girl PR has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, offering public relations services tailored to empower Black women entrepreneurs and business leaders. The firm's core mission is to provide strategic and impactful communications solutions, while advancing the narrative and visibility of underrepresented voices.

Black Girl PR has already made a significant impact, helping 3,662 businesses in just three years. The firm has helped them boost their online presence to drive website traffic and sales. Clients who've successfully completed the firm's

Brand Impact Program have increased their reach to an audience of 7,324,694,198, and increased their website traffic and sales by up to 60%. With the MBE certification, Black Girl PR aims to further empower their clients and facilitate access to resources that will fuel their success.

To learn more about Black Girl PR and the services available to Black women founders and thought leaders, visit www.BlackGirlPR.com

