Black Girl PR® Wins Gold Stevie® Award at The 2025 International Business Awards®

Black Girl PR specializes in telling stories in a way that gets results, so this award reflects the impact of our approach in an industry that sidelines underrepresented voices more often than we're willing to admit. Post this

"Black Girl PR specializes in telling stories in a way that gets results, so this award reflects the impact of our approach in an industry that sidelines underrepresented voices more often than we're willing to admit," said Nantale Muwonge, founder of Black Girl PR. "It's also proof that the brilliance of the Black women founders whose work we have the honor of amplifying is newsworthy and deserving of the same spotlight as any other leader making an impact," Nantale added.

According to Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller, "The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence. Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals."

This was reiterated by judges, who stated that Black Girl PR's "sustainable visibility model and policy influence set a new benchmark for mission-led agencies," and noted that, "Companies such Black Girl PR are needed to be the pathfinders and raise the profile of this area."

Judges were made up of more than 250 executives worldwide and Stevie Award winners were selected based on high average scores from judging committees. Winners at this year's International Business Awards, which is the world's premier business awards program, will be celebrated in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday, 10 October.

For more information about Black Girl PR and the work they're doing to ensure that media visibility translates into long-term brand growth, visit www.BlackGirlPR.com.

About Black Girl PR

Black Girl PR is an award-winning PR firm that helps Black women leaders gain publicity and boost their online presence, so they reach more people and have a bigger impact. Founded in August 2020 to amplify Black women's voices, the firm provides PR services that increase brand awareness, build trust and credibility, and drive website traffic and sales.

Black Girl PR is ranked the No. 1 Black-Owned PR Firm and recognized as a Global Leader by independent ratings platform Clutch. For more information on this company, visit www.BlackGirlPR.com.

Media Contact

Nantale Muwonge, Black Girl PR, 1 480-420-6810, [email protected], BlackGirlPR.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Black Girl PR