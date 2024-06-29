Black Girl Vitamins, Howard University Announce Multi-Year Partnership Deal As Official Vitamin Sponsor for the University Women's Basketball Team

Black Girl Vitamins, a wellness brand dedicated to Black women, has announced a significant multi-year partnership with Howard University's Bison Women's Basketball team. This collaboration aims to provide direct monetary sponsorship and essential vitamins to both players and coaches. By supporting an HBCU, Black Girl Vitamins underscores its commitment to health and wellness within the Black community.

The partnership between Black Girl Vitamins and Howard University comes at a pivotal moment – as Howard University celebrates 50 years of women's athletics with a storied legacy boasting nine MEAC regular season titles and 11 tournament championships over the past five decades.

This is a powerful step towards equity, inclusion, and empowerment for Black women – addressing historical underrepresentation, underservice, and underfunding of women's sports, especially within collegiate basketball.

I'm extremely excited about this partnership! As a huge supporter of those who positively impact the Black community and beyond, Black Girl Vitamins has created a brand and product that promotes health and well-being for us. I look forward to the great things ahead!

-Coach Ty (Head Coach)

About Black Girl Vitamins

Our mission is to ensure Black women continue to thrive. Black Girl Vitamins was created to improve the well-being of Black women everywhere – providing us with accessible, affordable, and effective essential vitamin and mineral supplements that combat chronic deficiencies and correct cosmetic concerns. Visit: BlackGirlVitamins.co

Since its inception, Black Girl Vitamins has been at the forefront of promoting health and wellness within the Black community, offering a range of vitamins tailored specifically for Black women's nutritional requirements. Furthering their commitment to education, a $1,000 monthly school scholarship is awarded to a deserving Black women student. In addition to the monthly scholarship program, Black Girl Vitamins has committed to awarding up to $100,000 this year to advance the careers of Black health practitioners because when Black women are healthy, our communities are too.

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced two Schwarzman Scholars, four Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American PhD. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit: howard.edu

