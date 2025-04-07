Black Girls Day Off: A Day of Play Presented By Sistahs N Wellness and Take Action LA Set to Commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month at Shops at Hollywood Park

Sistahs N Wellness is a proud winner of the California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA) Community Grant, helping to curate a day of healing for Black women and their allies to boost physical and mental well-being.

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Sistahs N Wellness has announced its partnership with Take Action LA, an initiative of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) to present Black Girls Day Off: A Day of Play.

Sistahs N Wellness was awarded a grant by the California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA) to increase access to mental health resources, reduce mental health stigma and discrimination and expand help-seeking behavior through events that encourage attendees to take action for themselves, for others and for their community.

To commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month, Black Girls Day Off: A Day of Play will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM. The Shops at Hollywood Park (located at 1209 District Dr., Inglewood, CA 90305) will be transformed into an interactive playground where Black women and their allies can enjoy yoga and meditation, healthy cooking classes, art and music, and many more activities that nourish the mind, body and spirit.

Additional highlights of the event include panel discussions led by licensed therapists, as well as resources from local health organizations. The First 250 people who register and attend, will be provided lunch, plus complimentary self-care products, raffles, giveaways and much more.

Sistahs N Wellness, LLC, is founded by Katrina Long, LCSW, and Denise M. Williams, LMFT, who are proud to produce social-wellness events that provide Black women with a platform to connect and prioritize their mental, spiritual, and physical well-being.

"In today's socio-political climate, Black women are checking out on the world and checking in on saving ourselves! Our events speak to the challenges that Black women face - encouraging healing through dialogue and connection through community.", offers Long and Williams

Registration is required. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/black-girls-day-off-a-day-of-play-tickets for tickets.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are currently available. If you are a local community organization, wellness, or beauty brand looking to showcase your products and services, please email [email protected] or go to our website, www.blackgirlsdayoff.com.

ABOUT SISTAHS N WELLNESS:

Sistahs N Wellness, LLC, founded by Katrina Long, LCSW, and Denise M. Williams, LMFT, is a social wellness company designed to encourage women of color to explore better health. The team curates events that promote total wellness for the mind, body and soul. Book your special event today! For more information, visit www.blackgirlsdayoff.com.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH (LACDMH):

As the nation's largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget of $3.8B and over 7,000 budgeted positions, LACDMH is dedicated to hope, recovery, and well-being for everyone across the County. For more information, visit dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT SHOPS AT HOLLYWOOD PARK:

Spanning nearly 300 acres, Shops at Hollywood Park is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. Anchored by an up to 890,000-square-foot retail area and surrounded by creative office space, Hollywood Park offers new sophisticated residences, public parks, a lake, and premier entertainment venues. The mixed-use development is all linked by walkable paseos and plazas and centered around the 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium, one of Los Angeles' most striking architectural structures and YouTube Theater an intimate performance venue. Stylish residences and a modern open-office campus will complement the entertainment and retail district, creating a world-class destination for both local and international guests. Located just six miles off the coast, a short drive from LAX, Hollywood Park is an iconic global destination for millions to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.hollywoodparkca.com.

