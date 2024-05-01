Black Health Equity Coalition of Frederick proudly announces Grants

Dr. Denise Rollins, Executive Director of the Whole Heart Center and the project's lead applicant, notes, "This funding is a game changer for Frederick because it places funding and strategizing in the hands of the people impacted most Post this

Black Equity stemmed from organizations leveraging a 2023 Frederick County grant to facilitate discussions on Black women's health, leading to the creation of a related video series set for release in 2024. The coalition comprises nine dedicated organizers, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Theta Omega Chapter, Asbury United Methodist Church, BlackFrederick.com, Black Mamas Building Bridges, Frederick County Health Dept., Keep Still Cares, What is Black?, Whole Heart Grief & Life Resource Center, and Women Solve.

Government partners, including Dr. Shelley Choo, Bureau of Maternal & Child Health Director at the MD Dept. of Health, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick Co.'s Chief Health Officer, and Danielle Haskin, Director of the Equity Office for the Frederick Co. Health Department will play integral roles in supporting Black Equity's initiatives.

Per Ms. Haskin, "Black Equity's initiatives are a driving force for health equity, aligning with broader national goals and local agendas. Their unique insights are key to health improvements addressing longstanding disparities and ensuring intentional inclusion. This commitment extends beyond the Black community, promising a healthier future for the entire County."

Residents are encouraged to provide their email addresses to stay informed about survey updates and community news on our website. For more information: http://www.blackequityfrederick.org, contact [email protected].

About the Organization:

The Black Health Equity Coalition of Frederick is dedicated to eliminating health disparities in the Black community.

Media Contact

Denise Rollins, Black Equity Coalition, 301-600-6360, [email protected], https://blackequityfrederick.org/

SOURCE Black Equity Coalition