Black Lapel Announces Exciting Merger and Brand Evolution

Black Lapel announces its merger with two other industry leaders, Blank Label and Ratio Clothing.
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Lapel, a pioneer in custom online clothing, announces its merger with two other industry leaders, Blank Label and Ratio Clothing. This strategic union, led by a prominent US-based manufacturing company, marks a new era in custom clothing, combining over 50 years of collective expertise.
With their combined expertise in custom-made clothing and a strong commitment to customer service, the merger of Black Lapel with Blank Label and Ratio Clothing represents a significant step forward in our industry. The newly formed company, continuing under the name Black Lapel, will harness the strengths of all three brands to offer an unparalleled experience in custom clothing.
The consolidation under the Black Lapel brand symbolizes more than just a name change. It's a commitment to elevating customer experience, enhancing garment quality, and broadening the range of customizations and styles available online. The merger promises to deliver an expanded product range, faster turnaround times, increased numbers of boutique showrooms, and advanced technological innovations.
"Joining forces with Blank Label and Ratio Clothing is a game changer for Black Lapel. Imagine the styles, customization, and quality you've loved from us, but now, there's so much more to explore and enjoy. We can't wait to show you what we've got in store. Get ready for bigger and better." said Connor Lees, President of Black Lapel.
The exciting new phase for Black Lapel is set to launch in January 2024. This next chapter in the company's journey will not only continue the legacy of Black Lapel but will also integrate the strengths and values of Blank Label and Ratio Clothing.
About Black Lapel:
Black Lapel has long been a respected authority in custom clothing, offering tailored suits, shirts, and accessories. Since its inception in 2012, Black Lapel has built a large and loyal following, earning nationwide recognition for its commitment to impeccable craftsmanship and personalized service.
To shop custom-made suits and clothing from the comfort of your own home, visit their website at blacklapel.com
