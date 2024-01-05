Black Lapel Announces Exciting Merger and Brand Evolution

"Joining forces with Blank Label and Ratio Clothing is a game changer for Black Lapel..." Post this

The consolidation under the Black Lapel brand symbolizes more than just a name change. It's a commitment to elevating customer experience, enhancing garment quality, and broadening the range of customizations and styles available online. The merger promises to deliver an expanded product range, faster turnaround times, increased numbers of boutique showrooms, and advanced technological innovations.

"Joining forces with Blank Label and Ratio Clothing is a game changer for Black Lapel. Imagine the styles, customization, and quality you've loved from us, but now, there's so much more to explore and enjoy. We can't wait to show you what we've got in store. Get ready for bigger and better." said Connor Lees, President of Black Lapel.

The exciting new phase for Black Lapel is set to launch in January 2024. This next chapter in the company's journey will not only continue the legacy of Black Lapel but will also integrate the strengths and values of Blank Label and Ratio Clothing.

About Black Lapel:

Black Lapel has long been a respected authority in custom clothing, offering tailored suits, shirts, and accessories. Since its inception in 2012, Black Lapel has built a large and loyal following, earning nationwide recognition for its commitment to impeccable craftsmanship and personalized service.

To shop custom-made suits and clothing from the comfort of your own home, visit their website at blacklapel.com

