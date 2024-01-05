Black Lapel Expands to Denver with a New Store in Historic Larimer Square

"We believe in the power of personalization and are excited to introduce our unique product offerings to the Denver community..." Post this

Black Lapel's presence in Denver is a significant addition to the area's retail landscape, which has long been home to Ratio and Blank Label. Ratio has been a notable presence in Denver for a decade, and Blank Label also had a presence in the city for two years before the pandemic.

Black Lapel is now merging with these two other industry leaders, Blank Label and Ratio Clothing. This strategic alliance, spearheaded by a prominent US-based manufacturing company, brings together more than 50 years of collective expertise and experience, promising to elevate the standards and offerings in custom tailoring and bespoke clothing services in Denver and beyond. The newly formed company, continuing under the name Black Lapel, will combine the best features of all three brands to deliver a superior custom clothing experience.

Black Lapel is committed to providing customers with exceptional quality and personalized service. The new store will offer a range of custom suits, shirts, and accessories, tailored to each individual's style and preferences. "We believe in the power of personalization and are excited to introduce our unique product offerings to the Denver community. Larimer Square's charm and our bespoke services are a match made in fashion heaven," added Connor.

To celebrate the opening, Black Lapel invites Denver's businessmen and the local community to visit the store and experience firsthand the elegance and craftsmanship that define the brand. The store will feature an exclusive collection tailored to the Denver lifestyle, along with the classic styles that Black Lapel is known for.

About Black Lapel

Black Lapel has been at the forefront of custom online clothing since 2012, offering tailored suits, shirts, and accessories. Known for its impeccable craftsmanship and personalized service, Black Lapel has established itself as a leader in the custom clothing industry. With the opening of its Denver store, Black Lapel continues to redefine the standards of men's fashion and bespoke tailoring.

Visit Black Lapel:

1430 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80202

To shop custom-made suits and clothing from the comfort of your own home, visit their website at blacklapel.com

Follow Us on Social Media

Facebook: facebook.com/blacklapel

Media Contact

Black Lapel Offices, Black Lapel, 1 (201) 676-0536, [email protected], https://blacklapel.com/

SOURCE Black Lapel