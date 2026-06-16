Black Leather Birds Releases "of Children and Their Sorceries" as a Free Download on Bandcamp

"Every project begins with an idea, an image, or a feeling that becomes impossible to ignore," said Syjuco. "More than songs, what I'm chasing is the feeling of a new world taking shape." Post this

Best known as the principal composer and producer of the experimental rock band Jack of None, Syjuco created Black Leather Birds as a space for more personal and exploratory work. The project is rooted in world-building, treating music not simply as a collection of songs but as a way of giving form to ideas, images, and feelings that resist expression through other mediums.

"Every project begins with an idea, an image, or a feeling that becomes impossible to ignore," said Syjuco. "More than songs, what I'm chasing is the feeling of a new world taking shape."

Written during a period marked by profound personal change, including the experience of creating a family home, "of Children and Their Sorceries" reflects on the stories that accumulate within the spaces people inhabit. Rather than offering answers, the EP invites listeners to sit with memory, grief, and acceptance, finding meaning in the ordinary and overlooked.

EARLY CRITICAL RESPONSE

Since its release, "of Children and Their Sorceries" has drawn praise from music critics and broadcasters across North America and Europe.

Rombo Magazine described the EP as "a chamber of gentle dread," praising Syjuco as "a composer who understands how much emotional weight can be carried by what is left unsaid and unplayed."

Indie Dock Music Blog highlighted the EP's literary depth and emotional precision, describing the protagonist of "The Box" as "one of the more perfectly conceived characters to appear in a song this decade."

The EP has also attracted radio support from The Shend, founder of cult post-punk legends The Cravats and a four-time John Peel Session artist. After first airing "Nothing Ever Grows Here" on his program The Spinning Man, he later featured "The Box," calling it "absolutely brilliant" and "marvelous stuff."

"of Children and Their Sorceries" is available now as a free download at https://blackleatherbirds.bandcamp.com/album/of-children-and-their-sorceries and is also streaming on major digital platforms.

ABOUT BLACK LEATHER BIRDS

Black Leather Birds is the solo experimental music project of A.G. Syjuco. Drawing from experimental rock, spoken word, ambient music, and cinematic sound design, the project explores themes of home, memory, atmosphere, and the emotional weight of ordinary things. The project's latest release, "of Children and Their Sorceries", is available now on Bandcamp and streaming services.

Media Contact

Mica Syjuco, Black Leather Birds, 1 3129780214, [email protected]

SOURCE Black Leather Birds