Black Onyx Allstars Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

Black Onyx Allstars received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Onyx Allstars received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Black Onyx Allstars, based in Chicago, IL, provides a culturally relevant and inclusive, competitive cheerleading experience that empowers young athletes while fostering community engagement. Their mission is to offer the full all-star cheerleading experience to the youth in their community, particularly focusing on areas that have long been underserved. By promoting teamwork, athleticism, and personal growth, Black Onyx creates a supportive and uplifting environment that allows its cheerleaders to thrive.

The organization envisions a future where cheerleading is accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstance. It aims to instill the physical skills necessary for success and a sense of community, discipline, and personal responsibility. The South Side of Chicago has historically needed more opportunities for youth to experience all-star cheerleading at a professional, safe, and competitive level. Black Onyx is working to create those opportunities.

Black Onyx Allstars is committed to building personal connections with each athlete. The coaches go beyond athletic development, actively supporting the athletes' academic and personal lives to create a supportive environment—a second home where they feel encouraged to succeed in all areas of life. Black Onyx Allstars is more than just a cheerleading team—it's a community dedicated to uplifting the next generation of young athletes.

Head Coach Imani Cobb explains, "We aim to mentor and develop well-rounded individuals, not just athletes. We prioritize our cheerleaders' athletic, academic, and mental well-being, ensuring they excel both on and off the mat. Our focus is on nurturing their growth and supporting their passions beyond cheerleading."

Fundraising also plays a crucial role in making this vision possible. The coaches and community members organize local initiatives to help cover travel costs, uniforms, and competition fees. Those efforts ensure that financial barriers won't prevent anyone from participating.

"We are proud to support Black Onyx Allstars in their mission to provide young athletes with an inclusive, empowering cheerleading experience that fosters personal growth and community engagement," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Media Contact

Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, [email protected], https://www.sbbrg.org

SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation