Black Owned Distributor Celebrates Nipsey Hussle Single As First Release

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ceo Juice Lee introduces the last installment in the Nip & Juice Division catalog titled "Nipsey Mode (Remix)". The single starring Nipsey Hussle is a derivative musical works that was made by blending two pre-recorded master sound recordings from the underground Juice Division Records LLC musical catalog. But wait, Before we go on. Let's explain Juice Divisions CEO recipe from going from a San Diego underground legend to a mainstream executive & artist of a viral international hit starring Nipsey Hussle.

Step one, take Nipsey verse from 'what you know'(an old underground song with Nipsey that was on Juice Lee first mixtape Notplayin Dot com/2). The Next Step was to mashup the Nipsey Hussle verse with a up tempo like beat & catchy hook comparable to Hussle's platinum singles 'Grinding All My Life' & 'Last Time That I Checce'd'. After step two was completed an alchemist was born by CEO Juice Lee making a mashup of two old songs that were getting no attention or views into gold. Finally, The last & final step three was to do what Nipsey Hussle preached by cutting out the middle man & distributing the project with his own label, publishing & distribution platform via Juice Division Music Group.

Juice Division Music Group, better known as Juice Division Records LLC, is a 100% black owned music distribution, publishing & recording company based in San Diego California. It's headed by Southern Californias CEO Juice Lee who pioneered the swag & slang of today's San Diego music scene. Not just that, he's one of the pioneers of the popular underground rap genre Pimp Hop.

"The difference from a distrokid or tunecore to a Juice Division Music group, is we are not a agitator but a label, publisher & distributor that provides many label services & one on one consulting from its veteran CEO." Says CEO Juice Lee about his open source label imprint.

Juice Division will also be releasing a new single starring Sada Baby & Fetti Mac this Friday July,12, 2024. Two releases from multi platinum rap stars in the same week is a good start & introduction to the mainstream music industry. Two songs the Juice Division CEO believes with the veteran marketing of his company & the help of the people, will be one of the first 100% black owned distribution companies to land on the billboard charts and receive RIAA certifications.

