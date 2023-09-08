Black-Owned Luxury Handbag Brand DESERI to Make NYFW Debut

DESERI represents more than just luxury handbags; it represents empowerment, diversity, and the celebration of black excellence in the fashion world Tweet this

"DESERI represents more than just luxury handbags; it represents empowerment, diversity, and the celebration of black excellence in the fashion world," says founder, Deseri Kelley. "Our debut at NYFW is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we are excited to share our vision with the world."

Both shows will showcase the DESERI, DESERI Hand-Painted, ROSA, MICHELE, PARIS, and MAYA handbags in various colors. Show locations listed below.

Flying Solo | Canoe Studios, 601 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

Uneike Mode | 38 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018

About DESERI

Led by the belief that every woman deserves to experience the rewards of premium quality design, DESERI presents a line of signature handbags that are at once timelessly elegant and undeniably of-the-moment. Handmade in Spain, each handbag is intended as a work of art that reflects the skill of the artesian and the eye of the designer. With a deep appreciation and a commitment to quality, founder Deseri Kelley has created a brand that is the embodiment of luxury made accessible. After a successful career in education, Deseri took a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream of starting her own Black female-owned business. Today, DESERI stands as a representation of all women, promising the versatility, and functionality that the roles of a modern woman demand.

Website: https://deseri.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deseriofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deseriofficial

Media Contact

RAGDOLL PR,

[email protected]

SOURCE DESERI