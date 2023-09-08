Black-Owned Luxury Handbag Brand DESERI to Make NYFW Debut

DESERI to debut luxury handbags at Flying Solo and Unieke Mode NYFW shows this weekend
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DESERI to make its NYFW debut showcasing luxury handbags at the Flying Solo and Unieke Mode shows this Saturday, September 9, 2023.
The debut of DESERI luxury handbags at NYFW marks a significant milestone not only for the brand but also for the representation of black-owned businesses in the luxury fashion landscape.
"DESERI represents more than just luxury handbags; it represents empowerment, diversity, and the celebration of black excellence in the fashion world," says founder, Deseri Kelley. "Our debut at NYFW is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we are excited to share our vision with the world."
Both shows will showcase the DESERI, DESERI Hand-Painted, ROSA, MICHELE, PARIS, and MAYA handbags in various colors. Show locations listed below.
Flying Solo | Canoe Studios, 601 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
Uneike Mode | 38 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018
About DESERI
Led by the belief that every woman deserves to experience the rewards of premium quality design, DESERI presents a line of signature handbags that are at once timelessly elegant and undeniably of-the-moment. Handmade in Spain, each handbag is intended as a work of art that reflects the skill of the artesian and the eye of the designer. With a deep appreciation and a commitment to quality, founder Deseri Kelley has created a brand that is the embodiment of luxury made accessible. After a successful career in education, Deseri took a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream of starting her own Black female-owned business. Today, DESERI stands as a representation of all women, promising the versatility, and functionality that the roles of a modern woman demand.
Website: https://deseri.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deseriofficial/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deseriofficial
Media Contact
RAGDOLL PR,
[email protected]
SOURCE DESERI
