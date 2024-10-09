Black Pastor Wins Appeal in Unlawful Arrest Lawsuit After Watering Neighbor's Flowers

Black Pastor Michael Jennings, wrongfully arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers, won a key legal victory as a federal appeals court reversed the dismissal of his lawsuit against the City of Childersburg and the arresting officers. The court ruled that the officers lacked probable cause, allowing Jennings' case to proceed. Jennings is represented by civil rights attorneys, including Bethaney Embry Jones of The Embry Law Firm. This ruling marks a significant step in Jennings' fight for justice following the widely publicized 2022 arrest that sparked national outrage.
CHILDERSBURG, Ala., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant legal victory for Pastor Michael Jennings, the Childersburg pastor wrongfully arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has reversed a lower court's dismissal of his federal lawsuit. Jennings' case against the City of Childersburg and the three officers involved will now proceed, as the court ruled that the officers "lacked even arguable probable cause" to arrest Jennings.
The incident, which occurred in August 2022, gained national attention after a video showing Jennings being arrested for peacefully watering his neighbor's garden went viral, sparking widespread outrage. The subsequent federal lawsuit was initially dismissed in December 2023 by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, with the court ruling that the officers involved were protected under qualified immunity, and the City of Childersburg granted state-agent immunity.
The court's ruling reverses that decision, sending the case back to the lower court for further proceedings. Jennings is represented by a prominent legal team, including nationally recognized civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, alongside Bethaney Embry Jones of The Embry Law Firm, as well as attorneys Joi Travis and Roderick Van Daniel.
In the ruling, the Court of Appeals noted that Pastor Jennings was under no legal obligation to provide his identification and therefore, the officers had no probable cause for his arrest. The court stated, "These officers lacked even arguable probable cause. Accordingly, we reverse the district court's grant of summary judgment on Jennings' unlawful arrest claim because the officers are not entitled to qualified immunity."
Bethaney Embry Jones expressed her commitment to ensuring justice is served. "This ruling means Mr. Jennings will get his constitutional right to a trial, which is a huge win for Mr. Jennings and the citizens of Alabama," said Jones.
The legal team is confident that this ruling will pave the way for Pastor Jennings to hold the City of Childersburg and its officers accountable for the unlawful arrest. This case serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting individual rights, especially in the face of unlawful actions by law enforcement.
