Black Pastor Wins Appeal in Unlawful Arrest Lawsuit After Watering Neighbor's Flowers

"This ruling means Mr. Jennings will get his constitutional right to a trial, which is a huge win for Mr. Jennings and the citizens of Alabama." Post this

The court's ruling reverses that decision, sending the case back to the lower court for further proceedings. Jennings is represented by a prominent legal team, including nationally recognized civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, alongside Bethaney Embry Jones of The Embry Law Firm, as well as attorneys Joi Travis and Roderick Van Daniel.

In the ruling, the Court of Appeals noted that Pastor Jennings was under no legal obligation to provide his identification and therefore, the officers had no probable cause for his arrest. The court stated, "These officers lacked even arguable probable cause. Accordingly, we reverse the district court's grant of summary judgment on Jennings' unlawful arrest claim because the officers are not entitled to qualified immunity."

Bethaney Embry Jones expressed her commitment to ensuring justice is served. "This ruling means Mr. Jennings will get his constitutional right to a trial, which is a huge win for Mr. Jennings and the citizens of Alabama," said Jones.

The legal team is confident that this ruling will pave the way for Pastor Jennings to hold the City of Childersburg and its officers accountable for the unlawful arrest. This case serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting individual rights, especially in the face of unlawful actions by law enforcement.

About The Embry Law Firm:

The Embry Law Firm, led by Attorney Bethaney Embry Jones, is a personal injury law firm serving clients across Georgia. The firm is dedicated to advocating for justice and representing victims of negligence, including cases involving civil rights violations.

Media Contact

Bethaney Embry Jones, The Embry Law Firm, 1 (844) 443-6279, [email protected], https://embrylawfirm.com

SOURCE The Embry Law Firm