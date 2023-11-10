Black River Distributing Announces Partnership with Thirdzy.com to Revolutionize Ecommerce Fulfilment Services

"Our commitment to cost transparency, competitive pricing, and our focus on empowering individuals with developmental disabilities sets us apart in the industry," said Dan Suchorski, owner of Black River Distributing. Post this

Black River Distributing's mission is to make e-commerce fulfillment services more accessible and affordable for e-commerce store brands. What sets Black River Distributing apart is its commitment to offering transparent, low-cost fulfillment services. The company does not mark up storage or shipping costs, ensuring complete cost visibility for e-commerce brand owners.

Another significant and unique aspect of Black River Distributing's fulfillment service is its dedication to employing and supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. The tasks involved in packing and shipping orders align perfectly with the preferences and abilities of this talented workforce, providing them with meaningful employment opportunities.

"We are excited about our partnership with thirdzy.com as it allows us to expand our services to e-commerce businesses seeking affordable and reliable fulfillment solutions," said Dan Suchorski, owner of Black River Distributing. "Our commitment to cost transparency, competitive pricing, and our focus on empowering individuals with developmental disabilities sets us apart in the industry. We believe in giving back and making a positive impact on both small businesses and our community."

Black River Distributing offers e-commerce brands an exceptional pricing structure, with pallet storage and order fulfillment fees ranging from $5 to $12 per month. Moreover, order pick and pack fees start at just $2.50 per order, making it an attractive starting point for pricing discussions.

By choosing Black River Distributing for their fulfillment needs, e-commerce businesses can not only optimize their cost structures but also contribute to a more inclusive and compassionate community. Every order processed by Black River Distributing goes toward employing or assisting individuals with developmental disabilities, making a positive social impact with every package shipped.

About Black River Distributing

Black River Distributing is a pick and pack warehouse and fulfillment company offering shipping services for Ecommerce, Amazon fulfilled prime, and other online purchasing systems. With experience in utilizing Amazon, Shopify, WooCommerce, Big Commerce, and other ecom platforms, we are able to give you fast, consistent, and reliable delivery from our warehouse facility.

