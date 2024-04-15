Black Rock Coffee Bar Implements Revel POS Platform to Transform In-Store Operations

"Revel provided world-class service and support throughout the implementation process, which empowers us to get 130 locations up and running well ahead of schedule, and in only a few months time," said Derek Tonn, vice president of analytics at Black Rock Coffee Bar. Post this

To complement Revel's POS, the boutique coffee chain will utilize additional Revel products that improve the in-store experience for guests. Black Rock will take advantage of Revel Mobile Order Takers (MOT) as a line buster tool in order to keep lines flowing and avoid losing sales due to lengthy wait times.

Revel's advanced kitchen display system (KDS) allows Black Rock Coffee Bar to eliminate the waste, cost and inefficiency of paper tickets. The Revel KDS integrates directly with the POS to automatically display orders from all channels, resulting in increased speed of service and improved order accuracy.

"Black Rock Coffee Bar has been a tremendous partner to collaborate with, which is the primary reason our implementation went so smoothly," said Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer at Revel Systems. "Revel is committed to delivering a platform that is open and allows our customers to execute their technology roadmap. Given the constantly evolving technology landscape for restaurants, our Revel platform provides innovative brands like Black Rock Coffee Bar the freedom to evolve in the ways they desire, allowing them to choose preferred solutions from specialists and industry leaders."

Revel partnered with HonorBuilt to deploy the Revel POS platform at more than 130 West Coast locations in just eight weeks. This collaboration was driven by a mutual commitment to delivering solutions with a customer-first approach that not only meet but exceed the operational and customer service expectations of today's retail landscape.

Revel Data Connector also enables Black Rock to use their preferred business intelligence tools to build custom reports using data from all establishments. This offers a seamless way to access a visual view of their business and how it is operating. The data has multiple dimensions and metrics that Black Rock can utilize to build actionable reports to inform critical business decisions.

About Revel Systems

Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. Revel's platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call +1 (833) 437-3835.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 130 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

