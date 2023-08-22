Black Woman-Created Football Card Game, Blitz Champz, Launches NFL Collection during Black Business Month

"When I invented Blitz Champz in 2015, I envisioned securing a licensing deal with the NFL that would allow me to manufacture NFL-branded Blitz Champz card games so NFL fans throughout the country could show their team pride and enjoy repping their favorite NFL teams," said Smith. Tweet this

Blitz Champz is the brainchild of Adrienne Smith, a serial entrepreneur and elite athlete in the sport of women's tackle football. As a wide receiver, Smith has won two gold medals for the U.S. women's national tackle football team, and six national championships for the Boston Renegades women's tackle football team. Combining her passion for football and her creative genius, Smith has brought to life a kid- and family-friendly gaming experience that captures the essence of football while delivering thrilling gameplay for people of all ages.

"When I invented Blitz Champz in 2015, I envisioned securing a licensing deal with the NFL that would allow me to manufacture NFL-branded Blitz Champz card games so NFL fans throughout the country could show their team pride and enjoy repping their favorite NFL teams in a fun and interactive way," said Smith. "Now that that vision has become a reality, I am overjoyed, as it has always been important to me that Blitz Champz be used as a vehicle to show that football is for all."

The Blitz Champz NFL Collection will be available to NFL fans nationwide beginning in August 2023, just in time for the start of the 2023 NFL season. Blitz Champz NFL card games can be purchased online at blitzchampz.com, as well as at the merchandise stores located in select NFL stadiums. Teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and New England Patriots have provided team-branded Blitz Champz card games to their fans during training camps.

With its innovative gameplay, high-quality materials, and unparalleled attention to detail, the Blitz Champz NFL Collection is poised to set a new benchmark in sports-themed games. To celebrate the launch, Blitz Champz will host exclusive events and giveaways in select cities, offering fans a chance to experience the excitement firsthand.

About Blitz Champz:

Blitz Champz is a fun and competitive card game for football fans ages 7 and up. Created by Adrienne Smith, Boston Renegades Wide Receiver, football advocate and spokesperson, and entrepreneur, Blitz Champz is a fast-paced, action-packed game perfect for kids, families, and friends. Blitz Champz also reinforces math skills for students in grades 3-8 and can be used as a math learning tool for schools, and at home for fun and family bonding time. The game features 100 vibrantly-illustrated playing cards characterizing a diverse lineup of male and female players. The Blitz Champz NFL Collection features eye-catching, stylized designs that capture the essence of each of the NFL's 32 teams. For more information, please visit www.blitzchampz.com.

