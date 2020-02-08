"Since its release, their new song "Culture Shock", with a distinct and unique reggae sound, has rocketed to over 21,000 plays on Spotify in its first month."

Toronto-based funk rock group Black Creek Reign released their new single, "Culture Shock", to Spotify and all streaming services, kicking off 2020 with a bang.

This newest single joins the group's previous release, their debut EP "Excommunicado" which has a rock, blues, funk and reggae sound and received high praise from critics. Since its release, their new song "Culture Shock", with a distinct and unique reggae sound, has rocketed to over 21,000 plays on Spotify in its first month.

Black Creek Reign beckons back to the glory days of guitar-led bar room rock music. Creating original tracks and reinterpreting their idols for covers (Bill Withers, Jimi Hendrix, John Mayer), this multi-instrumental trio crafts a unique sound that belongs in both 1965 and 2020.

Black Creek Reign blends thoughtful lyrics, precise musicianship, and energetic live performances. This band is surely one of the up-and-coming Canadian groups that is not to be missed. With 100's of live performances in the last 3 years (Linsmore Tavern, The Cavern, and Lee's Palace just to name a few), they have also strategically been performing in California. For example, they were a Top 5 Finalist for ReAmp Studios “Road To A Record Deal” contest in Orange County, California; did a Guest Performance at a writer’s round for the Los Angeles Songwriter’s Association; and performed at The Pig N’ Whistle in Hollywood, California.

Black Creek Reign is rooted in a tradition of guitar-focused music that can trace it’s lineage back to Robert Johnson and the birth of American Blues. They take this musical foundation and apply a modern touch of rock and funk, as well as a light nod to reggae, pop and jazz. Their lyrics provide an introspective look that grapples with the emotions and challenges of the human condition.

For more information contact:

Dawn Van Dam

Canyon Entertainment Group

info@canyonentertainmentgroup.com

416-402-8274