BlackArch Advises on the Sale of Evergreen Transport to The Kenan Advantage Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Evergreen Transport ("Evergreen" or the "Company") has been acquired by The Kenan Advantage Group ("KAG"), a portfolio company of OMERS Private Equity.

Evergreen is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services specializing in the delivery of dry bulk materials throughout the Southeastern United States. Evergreen hauls commodities including lime, cement, and wood pellets into a variety of recession-resistant end markets including concrete ready-mix plants, water treatment plants, and medical plastics and maintains a best-in-class fleet of tractors and trailers with strategically located terminals across Alabama. The Company provides industry-leading services tailored to an entrenched, loyal customer base underpinned by a driver-centric culture.

BlackArch was retained by Evergreen to serve as the shareholders' exclusive financial advisor. The transaction reinforces BlackArch's reputation as a trusted advisor to family-owned businesses that deserve superior outcomes and tailored solutions for management and shareholders.

About Evergreen Transport

Headquartered in Mobile, AL, Evergreen Transport is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions. Evergreen specializes in hauling dry bulk materials utilizing an experienced driver base and an industry-leading fleet of equipment. For more information, visit http://www.evergreentrans.com.

About The Kenan Advantage Group

The Kenan Advantage Group is North America's largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider, delivering energy commodities, renewable fuels, chemicals, specialty products, food products, and merchant gases. KAG operates out of over 300 terminal and satellite locations throughout North America. For more information, visit http://www.thekag.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

