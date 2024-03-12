BlackArch Advises Partner Industrial on its Partnership with LKCM Headwater Investments

BlackArch Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that Partner Industrial, LP has received a growth equity investment from LKCM Headwater Investments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners, LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Partner Industrial, LP ("Partner" or the "Company") has received a growth equity investment from LKCM Headwater Investments ("LKCM").

Founded in 2016 by an accomplished team of industry veterans, Partner Industrial is a leading provider of critical facility maintenance and support solutions across the United States. The Company's comprehensive, multi-craft service offering and framework of innovative, data-driven programs and technologies deliver unmatched productivity and responsiveness to an entrenched and growing network of customers across the chemical processing, midstream, refining, pulp & paper, distribution, food & beverage and power generation sectors. Partner's exceptional growth and performance track record is a direct result of the Company's distinctive culture and uncompromising focus on solving customer challenges and maximizing the efficiency of critical facility maintenance.

BlackArch was retained by Partner Industrial to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's significant momentum in the industrial and facility services sector and is a further example of the firm's ability to drive successful and highly tailored outcomes for high-growth, founder-owned and led businesses.

Todd Brock, Chairman of Partner Industrial, stated, "We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of this process. LKCM is exactly the kind of partner we were looking for and we are very excited about what we can achieve in the future with their knowledge and support. BlackArch did an excellent job of communicating our Company's unique competitive position and value proposition and played a critical role in helping us achieve this outcome."

Paul van Walleghem, Chief Financial Officer of Partner Industrial, added, "It was a great experience working with the entire BlackArch team. Their hands-on approach to this process and constant support made the process extremely efficient, which allowed us to continue to focus on running the business and executing our growth strategy."

About Partner Industrial

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Partner Industrial is a leading provider of specialty maintenance services throughout the United States. The Company is a trusted partner to a broad range of premier industrial asset owners and customers across the chemical processing, pipeline & terminals, refining, pulp & paper, distribution & logistics, food & beverage and power generation & utilities sectors. Partner Industrial's founding management team is comprised of leaders in industrial maintenance services, and all have extensive experience with industrial scaffolding, coatings, insulation and other relevant in-plant services. For more information, visit http://www.partnerind.com.

About LKCM Headwater Investments

LKCM Headwater Investments (LKCM) is affiliated with Luther King Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment firm established in 1979 with over $26.3B of AUM, 66 investment and other professionals and 99 employees. LKCM's proven investment discipline centers on a long-term focus of investing in well-managed companies that demonstrate an ability to re-invest cash flows into high return investment opportunities. LKCM maintains a client and employee centric culture which facilitates its ability to empathize with the challenges faced by many operators. Along with an in-house investment research team, LKCM provides LKCM Headwater Investments with a network of pre-existing relationships, as well as back-office, legal, compliance and tax resources. For more information, visit http://www.lkcmheadwater.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

