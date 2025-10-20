BlackArch Advises Stonebridge Partners and Promus Equity Partners on Sale of ADI American Distributors to AAR CORP.

BlackArch Partners is pleased to announce that ADI American Distributors, a portfolio company of Stonebridge Partners and Promus Equity Partners, has been acquired by AAR CORP.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that ADI American Distributors ("ADI" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Stonebridge Partners ("Stonebridge") and Promus Equity Partners ("Promus"), has been acquired by AAR CORP.

ADI is a leading global provider of mission-critical electronic and electromechanical components, sub-assemblies and related services primarily for the aerospace and defense sectors. The Company serves as a critical link between suppliers and Tier I/Prime contractors, guaranteeing the highest standards of quality, safety, compliance and reliability. The Company operates six distribution and assembly facilities worldwide that are intentionally proximate to key growth hubs of global industry activity in the U.S., U.K. and India. ADI's exceptional growth and track record over the past 40+ years is a direct result of the Company's core principles of quality, service, innovation and value.

The acquisition immediately expands AAR's new parts Distribution activity with new additional product lines and extensive OEM relationships. The business will become part of AAR's Parts Supply segment.

BlackArch was retained by ADI, Stonebridge and Promus to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's significant momentum in the aerospace and defense and distribution sectors and is a further example of the firm's ability to deliver successful outcomes for high-growth, market-leading businesses.

David Beck, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ADI, stated, "We're incredibly appreciative of the intensity, industry expertise and hands-on engagement that BlackArch's team brought to this transaction. Their professionalism, perseverance and support – especially through the long nights and high-pressure moments – were exactly what we needed, and we're proud to have partnered with such a committed team."

Mike Steinback, Operating Partner at Stonebridge, added, "The BlackArch work was exemplary. Their professionalism and steadfast work ethic were clearly reflected in the successful outcome and proved to be inspirational to our ADI leadership team throughout the process from start to finish."

About ADI American Distributors

ADI American Distributors is a global distributor of high-performance electronic components and a provider of supply chain and manufacturing services. Headquartered in Randolph, New Jersey, ADI serves the aerospace, defense, medical and industrial sectors by providing customized integrated supply chain solutions. The company offers electronic components, assemblies, and manufacturing services. Additional information can be found at americandistr.com.

About Stonebridge Partners

Stonebridge Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm that takes an operations-oriented approach to investing. Since its founding in 1986, Stonebridge has completed 76 acquisitions, including 41 add-ons, utilizing its Operating Partners to pursue growth opportunities and operational efficiencies across its portfolio. The firm targets family-owned, niche manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses with EBITDA ranging from $3 million to $15 million as well as strategic add-on acquisitions of any size. For more information, visit stonebridgepartners.com.

About Promus Equity Partners

Promus Equity Partners is a private equity firm affiliated with Promus Holdings, a Chicago-based multi-family office. Promus targets healthy lower-middle-market companies with a strong value proposition and outstanding growth prospects. Promus team members are proven investors with wide-ranging experience over numerous economic cycles in a variety of industries. For more information, visit promusequity.com.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions and Expeditionary Services. For more information, visit aarcorp.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

