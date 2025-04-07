BlackArch Officer Honored with 'Top25in25' Award

BlackArch Partners is pleased to announce that Jessica Love has been named to Kayo Conference Series' list of "Top 25in25: Rising Stars in Investment Banking."

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners is pleased to announce that Jessica Love, a Vice President with the firm, has been named to Kayo Conference Series' list of "Top 25in25: Rising Stars in Investment Banking." This prestigious award recognizes the next generation of investment bankers shaping the future of finance and setting an example for the next generation of women in investment banking.

Since joining BlackArch in 2017, Jess' dedication and hard work have been instrumental in growing the firm's Life Science & Healthcare and Business Services practices. She began her career as an M&A attorney. Her full bio can be found here.

"Jess's leadership and expertise have played a key role in BlackArch's success. This recognition is well-deserved, and we look forward to her continued achievements." - Doug Bolt, Managing Director of BlackArch

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Media Contact

Megan Kimmlingen, BlackArch Partners, 704.414.6341, [email protected], www.blackarchpartners.com

SOURCE BlackArch Partners