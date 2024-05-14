BlackArch Partners Advises Charger Investment Partners on the Acquisition of Wolf-Gordon Inc.

BlackArch Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that Charger Investment Partners has acquired Wolf-Gordon Inc. from Saw Mill Capital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners, LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Charger Investment Partners ("Charger") has acquired Wolf-Gordon Inc. ("Wolf-Gordon") from Saw Mill Capital.

Wolf-Gordon is a leading designer, marketer and supplier of premium interior surface products for a wide range of end markets, including hospitality, healthcare, education, corporate, restaurants and retail. Headquartered in New York City, Wolf-Gordon offers an extensive product line, including commercial, PVC-free and natural wallcoverings, RAMPART® wall protection, upholstery textiles, Scuffmaster® paint and GATHER® Acoustical solutions.

Since its founding nearly 60 years ago, Wolf-Gordon has been committed to serving as a critical partner to the commercial interior design industry with an expansive portfolio of innovative offerings, excellent service levels and a commitment to sustainability. Today, Wolf-Gordon is widely recognized as a premier design partner in the interior surfaces sector, most recently winning the "Best of NeoCON Gold Award" in 2023 for its GATHER Acoustical line.

BlackArch was retained by Charger to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's experience in the interior solutions sector and significant momentum in the building products & infrastructure market.

About Charger Investment Partners

Based in El Segundo, California, Charger Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in dynamic mid-sized companies primarily in the industrial, services and consumer industries that can benefit from Charger's partnership and value enhancement expertise. The firm's principals have decades of experience successfully building market-leading companies and utilizing an operationally focused, flexible capital approach that encompasses a variety of transaction types, including ownership transitions, corporate carve-outs and recapitalizations. For more information, please refer to the Charger website at http://www.chargerinv.com.

About Wolf-Gordon

Wolf-Gordon is an American design company dedicated to inspiring the creation of outstanding interiors. Its high performing product line has expanded since inception to include PVC-free and natural wallcoverings, RAMPART® wall protection, upholstery textiles, Scuffmaster® paint, Wink® dry-erase surfaces, digitally printed materials and now, GATHER® Acoustical. The Company develops products that are provocative and regularly collaborates with leading international designers to bring fresh perspectives to A&D clients nationally. Wolf-Gordon, with account executives based in all major markets in the United States, focuses on the aesthetic, technical and sustainability issues that are essential to being a trusted supplier to the commercial design industry. For more information, visit http://www.wolfgordon.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors. BlackArch professionals has closed transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

