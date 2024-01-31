BlackArch Partners advises Kuzco Lighting on its Partnership with Auroralight

BlackArch Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that Kuzco Group has acquired Auroralight, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners, LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Kuzco Group ("Kuzco" or the "Company") has acquired Auroralight, Inc. ("Auroralight").

Established in 1996, Auroralight has long been recognized as a trailblazer in high quality, marine grade landscape lighting fixtures. The brand has consistently delivered solid brass and copper fixtures capable of withstanding any harsh environment. Auroralight is dedicated to their craftsmanship, offering a lifetime warranty and pushing sustainability initiatives with its quality of materials and localized manufacturing.

Kuzco Group's ambitious growth since its inception, coupled with its mission to offer cutting-edge designs at every price point, has positioned the company as a lighting industry leader. The acquisition of Auroralight aligns seamlessly with Kuzco Group's vision, bringing together two design focused manufacturers to create ground-breaking design in new categories.

Kuzco Group's acquisition of Auroralight continues to expand the company's broad offering, including current brands Kuzco, Alora, and Alora Mood as well as the growing number of new categories offered by Kuzco Group including smart fans, mirrors, and track systems.

BlackArch was retained by Kuzco Lighting to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's experience in the LED lighting sector and significant momentum in the building products & infrastructure market.

About Kuzco Group

Founded in 2006 in Vancouver, Canada, Kuzco Group is a family of lighting brands dedicated to creating cutting-edge designs using the latest in LED technology at affordable prices. Kuzco Group is a collective of brands: Kuzco, Alora, Alora Mood and Auroralight. With locations spanning from Vancouver to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, and New York, Kuzco Group is committed to providing the highest quality products and customer service. Kuzco Group has won numerous awards for sales and design, including Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019, 2020,2022), Red Dot (2020, 2021), LIT Design Awards and more. For more information, visit https://kuzcolighting.com/.

About Auroralight

Established in 1996, Auroralight is a leading estate-quality landscape and architectural lighting manufacturer based in Carlsbad, California. With a focus on enduring design, craftsmanship and quality, Auroralight sets the standard for landscape lighting, offering state-of-the-art engineering, CNC Machining Technology and decades of real-world landscape lighting expertise. For more information, visit https://auroralight.com/.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors. BlackArch professionals have closed more than 400 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Media Contact

Megan Kimmlingen, BlackArch Partners, 704.414.6341, [email protected], www.blackarchpartners.com

SOURCE BlackArch Partners