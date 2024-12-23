BlackArch Partners Advises on the Recapitalization of JA Moody by New Heritage Capital

BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that JA Moody (or the "Company") has partnered with New Heritage Capital ("New Heritage"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JA Moody is a premier maritime supplier of fluid control products and technical services to the U.S. Navy and select commercial marine markets. The Company's product portfolio, including MILSPEC valves, actuators and strainers, is complemented by the comprehensive assembly, inspection and repair capabilities offered by its Moody Marine Services division. JA Moody has earned numerous exclusive partnerships with well-known OEMs by combining unparalleled technical expertise and a culture of unwavering service across the value chain. The Company will continue to be led by the existing management team, who also retain operating control in New Heritage's transaction structure.

Frank Buzan, the Company's former CEO and principal owner who retired in conjunction with the transaction, commented, "BlackArch was instrumental in securing the best possible outcome for my business." Buzan noted, "Their team was dedicated, understood our business and presented it perfectly to potential investors."

Lisa Smith, CEO of JA Moody, said, "We are incredibly grateful for the exceptional support and guidance provided by the BlackArch team throughout the process." She continued, "From the very start, the BlackArch team demonstrated the highest level of professionalism, understanding and expertise. They took the time to thoroughly position our Company's uniqueness, ensuring that every step in the process was handled with care and precision."

JA Moody's COO, Greg Buzan, added, "At the start of this process, we thought we needed to introduce BlackArch to our business. However, it soon evolved into the BlackArch team teaching us about our Company." He went on to say, "Thanks to their dedicated efforts, we have found the ideal partner to help support our growth objectives going forward."

BlackArch served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor to the transaction. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's momentum in the flow control and specialty distribution sectors and is a further example of the firm's ability to drive successful outcomes for family- and founder-owned businesses.

About JA Moody

With more than 50 years of experience, JA Moody has demonstrated unwavering commitment to compliance, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence in maritime services. The Company's executive team brings unique expertise to vessel maintenance and operations.

Moody Marine Service, the Company's technical services division that was established in 2001, provides specialized actuator and valve repairs through ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities in Florida and Virginia. The Company employs experienced, factory-trained technicians and maintains comprehensive OEM parts inventory for rapid service delivery.

For more information, please visit JAMoody.com

About New Heritage Capital

New Heritage Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year track record of partnering with growing, middle-market, founder-owned businesses. Through innovative investment structures like the Private IPO®, Heritage provides founders with liquidity and growth capital while preserving operational control. The firm's strategic, operational, and financial guidance helps portfolio companies achieve their growth objectives.

For more information, please visit http://www.newheritagecapital.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of owner-operators, founders and shareholders of private companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents.

Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Media Contact

Megan Kimmlingen, BlackArch Partners, 704-414-6341, [email protected], www.blackarchpartners.com

SOURCE BlackArch Partners