BlackArch Partners Advises on the Sale of All Star Auto Parts to BBB Industries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Atlantic Street Capital ("Atlantic Street") has completed the sale of All Star Auto Parts ("All Star" or the "Company") to BBB Industries ("BBB"), a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

All Star is a provider of high-quality alternative automotive replacement parts, including both remanufactured OEM and aftermarket lights and wheels. The Company serves the U.S. collision repair and tire service channels through a nationwide network of thirteen facilities. Since partnering with Atlantic Street in 2019, All Star has completed five add-on acquisitions.

Andrew Sexton, Chief Executive Officer of All Star, commented, "We're excited to welcome All Star Auto Parts to BBB Industries' sustainable manufacturing portfolio, and we're grateful for the outstanding contributions Atlantic Street made to successfully guide and grow All Star's business over its five-year partnership." Regarding BlackArch's support of the transaction, Mr. Sexton added, "The BlackArch team deeply engaged with the All Star team throughout the process, bringing best-in-class sector knowledge in concert with recent automotive aftermarket and distribution transaction experience. BlackArch's team is top notch, and we're grateful for their strategic guidance, preparation and overall collaboration."

Phil Druce, Partner at Atlantic Street, added, "BlackArch exceeded expectations throughout the sale process. Their team's deep industry expertise, hands-on approach to extensive, data-driven preparation and seamless process execution paved the way for a successful outcome."

BlackArch was retained by All Star and Atlantic Street to serve as the Company's lead financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's significant momentum in the automotive aftermarket and specialty distribution sectors and is a further example of the firm's ability to drive successful outcomes for high-growth businesses.

About All Star Auto Parts

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Orlando, FL, All Star is a leading distributor and remanufacturer of replacement lights and wheels. The Company offers more than 20,000 unique like-kind-and-quality remanufactured OEM and certified aftermarket parts, including headlights, taillights, fog lights, mirrors, alloy wheels and steel wheels for foreign and domestic vehicles. The Company primarily serves independent auto body shops and multi-site operators in the U.S. collision repair and tire service channels through a nationwide network of thirteen facilities. For more information, visit http://www.allstarautoparts.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and Atlantic Street's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, Atlantic Street works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit http://www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

About BlackArch

BlackArch Partners LLC is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of owner-operators, founders and shareholders of private companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., with offices in Chicago, IL., BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 400 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Media Contact

