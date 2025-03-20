BlackArch Partners Advises on the Sale of East Coast Emergency Lighting to Broadwing Capital (LEHR)

BlackArch Partners is pleased to announce that East Coast Emergency Lighting Inc. and its management have partnered with LEHR and Broadwing Capital to facilitate the next chapter of growth and transformation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that East Coast Emergency Lighting Inc. ("East Coast" or the "Company") and its management have partnered with LEHR and Broadwing Capital ("Broadwing") to facilitate the next chapter of growth and transformation.

East Coast, headquartered in Millstone Township, NJ, is a leading high-growth platform providing vehicle equipment and installation to police and other emergency service industries. Established in 1997 by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dawn Bazzurro, East Coast began as a single-site operator upfitting local New Jersey police vehicles. By 2024, the Company had expanded to over ten locations in five states across the U.S.'s eastern coast. The Company's success can be attributed to its culture of quality and satisfaction, serving as a trusted partner to East Coast's government customers, manufacturing partners and its dedicated employees. The Company's management team is excited to partner with Broadwing Capital to accelerate East Coast's robust growth and ability to deliver superior service to its loyal customers.

Dawn Buzzurro, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of East Coast, noted, "When I finally decided to sell my business, I was lost in a sea of uncertainty. BlackArch provided clarity where uncertainty existed and expertly guided us through the transaction, providing steadfast communication, support and partnership, as well as driving additional transaction value. BlackArch was instrumental in achieving a fantastic outcome for East Coast, and we are excited to witness the Company's continued growth alongside Broadwing Capital."

Daniel Hamm, Chief Executive Officer of the LEHR Platform, also commented, "The combination of East Coast Emergency Lighting with LEHR, a leader in the West Coast, and Defender Supply, a stellar provider in Texas, creates a national platform that will expand our ability to provide best-in-class customer service in the auto-aftermarket, police, emergency, security and government fleet vehicle industry beyond the West and across the United States."

BlackArch was retained by East Coast and management to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's significant experience in the emergency service and automotive aftermarket sectors and is a further example of the firm's ability to drive confidence and successful outcomes for owner-operated businesses and management teams pioneering transformative, high-growth businesses with differentiated go-to-market strategies and great people.

About East Coast Emergency Lighting

East Coast Emergency Lighting is a provider of vehicle equipment and quality installations to the emergency service industry. Headquartered in Millstone Township, New Jersey, East Coast operates 10+ facilities across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virgina and Florida. Additional information about East Coast is available at ecelighting.com.

About LEHR

LEHR is a distributor and upfitter of lighting, sirens, electrical components and other equipment for fire, police, emergency, utility, security and other government vehicles. LEHR operates seven locations across California, Oregon, Nevada and Texas, providing leading service and equipment. For further information, please visit lehrauto.com.

About Broadwing Capital

Broadwing is a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on family-, founder- and operator-owned companies in the manufacturing and services sectors. Broadwing actively partners with management teams to build resilient investment platforms utilizing broad operational resources, including its systematic approach to value creation, the Broadwing Playbook. The Broadwing team has completed more than 70 acquisitions and deployed over $900 million of equity, including three platform investments and five add-ons in its inaugural fund. For further information, please visit broadwingcap.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Media Contact

Megan Kimmlingen, BlackArch Partners, 704.414.6341, [email protected], www.blackarchpartners.com

SOURCE BlackArch Partners