BlackArch Partners Advises on the Sale of Integrated Warehouse Solutions to ASSA ABLOY Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Wincove Private Holdings ("Wincove") has completed the sale of Integrated Warehouse Solutions ("IWS" or the "Company") to ASSA ABLOY Group.

IWS, headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, is a leading provider of material handling equipment focused on enhancing the safety and efficiency of loading docks and warehouses. The Company's products, which include loading dock equipment, material handling equipment, safety barriers and structures, are sold under the leading Nordock, Bluff, Wesco and Pioneer brands. With production facilities in Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Ontario (Canada), IWS serves a broad array of end markets throughout the U.S., Canada, Central and South America and the Caribbean through an expansive distributor network.

Ciaran Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of IWS, commented, "From their strategic thinking, attention to detail, relentless follow up and thoughtful preparation of all materials and meetings, you will not find a more professional team than BlackArch. I can safely say that if you entrust them with your business, you are in exceptionally safe hands. They were a true partner throughout the whole process, and I would choose them again in a heartbeat."

John Lenahan, Partner at Wincove Private Holdings, added, "BlackArch took an early interest in the IWS platform, and we were immediately impressed by their knowledge of the material handling and warehouse industries. This engagement spanned significant changes in the M&A and credit markets, as well as a large add-on completed by the Company. From start to finish, their strategic thinking was invaluable and their energy unwavering. That said, what I enjoyed most about working with BlackArch is that it is like watching a clinic in teamwork – every meeting, every issue is fully covered with senior focus and robust support."

BlackArch was retained by IWS and Wincove to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's significant experience in the warehouse, material handling equipment and safety sectors and is a further example of the firm's ability to drive successful outcomes for high-growth, market-leading businesses with differentiated go-to-market strategies.

About Integrated Warehouse Solutions

Integrated Warehouse Solutions represents the coming together of quality known brands, including Bluff Manufacturing®, Wesco Industrial Products®, Nordock® and Pioneer Dock Equipment within the material handling industry. IWS' products focus on making the loading dock and warehouse a safer and more efficient space. For more information about IWS, visit their website at http://www.iwsolutions.com.

About Wincove Private Holdings

Wincove Private Holdings is an investment company that creates long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders by partnering with business owners, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build market-leading companies. With offices in Boston and New York, Wincove has a permanent capital base, staying invested in its partner companies for an unlimited time. For more information about Wincove, visit their website http://www.wincove.com.

About ASSA ABLOY Group

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. For more information, visit http://www.assaabloy.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch Partners is a leading middle market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of owner-operators, founders and shareholders of private companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle market investors. BlackArch professionals have closed more than 400 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. To learn more, visit http://www.blackarchpartners.com.

