BlackArch Partners Advises on the Sale of OGD Overhead Garage Door to The Sterling Group

BlackArch Partners is pleased to announce that OGD Overhead Garage Door and its management have partnered with The Sterling Group to facilitate the next chapter of OGD's growth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that OGD Overhead Garage Door ("OGD" or the "Company") and its management have partnered with The Sterling Group ("Sterling") to facilitate the next chapter of OGD's growth.

OGD, headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, is a leading high-growth platform of repair, replace and installation services in the overhead door industry, currently operating in 45 metropolitan service areas. Since its founding by Bret Westbrook as a single service location in 2011, OGD has strategically expanded to combine residential and commercial repair and replace services with highly attractive MSA-level economics. OGD's customer service mentality leverages a digital-first lead generation model and proprietary KPI dashboards, along with an asset-light, independent technician network to deploy services. The Company's management team is excited to partner with The Sterling Group to accelerate OGD's nationwide growth while continuing to deliver superior service to its customers.

Bret Westbrook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OGD, noted, "When we decided to pursue a transaction, we selected BlackArch for their deep sector expertise and reputation for execution excellence. They quickly understood what made our business unique and were able to successfully guide our team at each step. We are thrilled with the outcome and are confident that we found the right equity partner for OGD's next stage of growth, and BlackArch was in lockstep with us throughout our journey."

Furthermore, Grant Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel to OGD, added, "The BlackArch team seamlessly integrated into our own team – they provided hands-on support around the clock. Their in-depth knowledge of our business helped us successfully navigate diligence and achieve a successful outcome. We were impressed by their entire team and the depth of their commitment to our team's success from start to finish."

BlackArch was retained by OGD and management to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's significant experience in the essential services sector and is a further example of the firm's ability to drive successful outcomes for owner-operated businesses and management teams pioneering high-growth, market-leading businesses with differentiated go-to-market strategies.

About OGD Overhead Garage Door

OGD is a provider of repair, replacement and installation services in the overhead door and dock industry. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, OGD operates in 45 MSAs across the Southeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Mountain West regions. Additional information about OGD is available at http://www.ogd.com.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to over $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 72 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $24.0 billion. Sterling recently closed its sixth investment fund with $3.5 billion in commitments and currently has $9.4 billion of assets under management. Launched in 2023, The Sterling Foundation Fund aims to leverage the firm's operational capabilities and experience in the industrial sector to "set the foundation" for growth at lower middle market companies. For further information, please visit http://www.sterling-group.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Media Contact

Megan Kimmlingen, BlackArch Partners, 704.414.6341, [email protected] , www.blackarchpartners.com

SOURCE BlackArch Partners