BlackArch Partners Advises on the Sale of SBG Holdings, Inc. to Charger Investment Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Blue Point Capital Partners ("Blue Point") has completed the sale of SBG Holdings, Inc. ("SBG" or the "Company") to Charger Investment Partners.

SBG, the parent company of SASE Company and Bartell Global, is a leading provider of consumables and associated equipment for the conversion and ongoing maintenance of concrete flooring and other hardscapes. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of world-class products covering the entire concrete flooring lifecycle, such as diamond tooling, abrasives, chemicals, dyes, grinding machines and floor scrapers.

Karl Moritz, Chief Executive Officer of SBG, commented, "BlackArch was a true partner and trusted strategic counselor who led us through the many phases of a sale process resulting in a successful outcome for SBG. What sets BlackArch apart is their extensive experience, great bench of talent, professional process and unbelievable work ethic. From day one, they deeply understood our business and were highly instrumental in communicating our value to the right strategic partner for our next phase of growth."

Brian Castleberry, Partner at Blue Point Capital Partners, added "BlackArch brought a deep team of committed professionals that included consistent senior-level focus on every aspect of managing SBG's sale process. At each phase, their entire team contributed high-integrity and thoughtful strategic guidance, impressive analytical capabilities and a relentless focus on preparation and diligence support. We look forward to working with their team again in the future."

BlackArch was retained by SBG and Blue Point to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction continues BlackArch's strong track record in the surface preparation and building products & infrastructure sectors and is another example of the firm's focus on providing unique M&A advisory services to market-leading businesses with differentiated go-to-market strategies.

About SBG Holdings, Inc.

SBG Holdings, Inc. is a holding company of subsidiary trade brands providing consumables and associated equipment for the ongoing maintenance, conversion and placement of concrete flooring and other hardscapes through its industry-leading brands of SASE and Bartell Global. SASE directly serves surface preparation and concrete polishing contractors with a comprehensive offering of consumables, equipment, and related solutions. Bartell Global serves a wide range of distributors and rental providers with a comprehensive offering of solutions for site preparation and surface placement, finishing and polishing. For more information, visit https://www.sbg-corp.com/.

About Blue Point Capital Partners

Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.8 billion in committed capital. With resources in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve growth. Blue Point's portfolio is supported by its unique capabilities — which include an integrative team focused on innovative global supply chain, data and digital and human capital strategies — as well as its extensive experience, network of industry resources and focused M&A efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue. For more information, visit https://www.bluepointcapital.com/.

About Charger Investment Partners

Based in El Segundo, California, Charger Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in dynamic mid-sized companies primarily in the industrial, services, and consumer industries that can benefit from Charger's partnership and value enhancement expertise. The firm's principals have decades of experience successfully building market-leading companies and utilizing an operationally focused, flexible capital approach that encompasses a variety of transaction types including ownership transitions, corporate carve-outs, and recapitalizations. For more information, please refer to the Charger website at http://www.chargerinv.com/.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 400 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Media Contact

Megan Kimmlingen, BlackArch Partners, 704.414.6341, [email protected], www.blackarchpartners.com

