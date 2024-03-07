BlackArch Partners Announces Recent Promotions

BlackArch Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services, is pleased to announce the promotions of Will Mackvick to Managing Director and Brandon Boor to Director.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce that Will Mackvick has been promoted to Managing Director and Brandon Boor has been promoted to Director.

Will Mackvick ("Mack") joined BlackArch as an analyst in 2012, during the firm's early years, and currently serves as co-head of BlackArch's Energy & Industrial Services practice in addition to leading the firm's Testing, Inspection & Certification ("TIC"), Environmental and Facility Services efforts. He also has diverse industry experience across a range of other sectors, including Distribution, Industrial Products and Building Products & Infrastructure. Prior to joining BlackArch, he worked for CapitalSouth Partners as well as in the Listed Derivatives group at Credit Suisse. Mr. Mackvick earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from North Carolina State University, where he graduated summa cum laude and also served as goalkeeper for the men's varsity soccer team. Mr. Mackvick's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

Brandon Boor joined BlackArch as an associate in 2017 and is a senior leader of BlackArch's Industrial Products and Building Products & Infrastructure practices with diverse industry experience across a range of other sectors, including Distribution, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial and Business Services. Prior to joining BlackArch, Mr. Boor also served as a decorated officer in the U.S. Army, including a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and subsequently held several leadership and operations management roles at Worthington Steel in helping to lead its large-scale enterprise transformation. Mr. Boor earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the Virginia Military Institute and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. Mr. Boor's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 450 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Media Contact

Megan Kimmlingen, BlackArch Partners, 704.414.6341, [email protected], www.blackarchpartners.com

SOURCE BlackArch Partners