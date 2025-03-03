BlackArch Partners is Pleased to Announce Three Promotions, Reflecting the Firm's Successful Professional Development Initiatives and Overall Growth

BlackArch Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank, announced three promotions, including Andy Wright to Managing Director, and Eddy Gullino and Tyler Menges to Vice President.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank, announced three promotions, including Andy Wright to Managing Director, and Eddy Gullino and Tyler Menges to Vice President. These well-deserved promotions reflect BlackArch's continued success and growth.

Andy Wright joined BlackArch in 2019 and has nearly fifteen years of experience executing middle-market investment banking transactions, including sellside, buyside and strategic advisory assignments. Mr. Wright's professional experience spans across a range of industries, including Industrials, Building Products, Consumer Products and Services, Food and Beverage, and Business Services. Prior to joining BlackArch, Mr. Wright worked in the investment banking division of Wells Fargo Securities, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions transactions. Previously, he earned a CPA license (inactive) and spent several years at Grant Thornton LLP. Mr. Wright earned a Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina. Mr. Wright's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

Eddy Gullino joined BlackArch as an Analyst in 2019 and earned promotion to Associate with the firm in 2022. Mr. Gullino has more than five years of experience executing middle-market sellside and buyside transactions across a range of sectors, including Automotive Aftermarket, Consumer, Distribution, and Industrials. Prior to joining BlackArch, he worked with Bluebell Partners in London and Europa Investimenti in Milan. Mr. Gullino earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Erskine College, where he was captain of the varsity soccer team. Mr. Gullino also earned a Master of Science in Finance from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management. Mr. Gullino's full bio can be found here on the firm's website.

Tyler Menges joined BlackArch as an Analyst in 2018. Following his tenure with Ridgemont Equity Partners, Mr. Menges rejoined the firm as an Associate in 2022. During his time with BlackArch, he has worked across multiple industry sectors, including Business Services, Distribution, and Energy & Industrial Services. Mr. Menges earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, where he was a member of the men's club volleyball team. Mr. Menges' full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of owner-operators, founders and shareholders of private companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., BlackArch features a total of 10 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

