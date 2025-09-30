BlackCloak and World Wide Technology Join Forces to Deliver Digital Executive Protection at Scale for Global Enterprises

By joining forces with BlackCloak, we are empowering enterprises to close critical cybersecurity and privacy gaps that must be addressed holistically and protect executives and business leaders against the rising tide of digital attacks," said Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber for WWT. Post this

The partnership between WWT and BlackCloak directly addresses the escalating threat landscape and the rise of personal digital attacks against high-profile individuals. By combining WWT's expertise in enterprise design, architecture, and large-scale delivery with BlackCloak's leadership in Digital Executive Protection, the collaboration ensures that organizations across industries can safeguard executives and business leaders more effectively.

"By joining forces with BlackCloak, we are empowering enterprises to close critical cybersecurity and privacy gaps that must be addressed holistically and protect executives and business leaders against the rising tide of digital attacks," said Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber for WWT. "By uniting WWT's scale and integration expertise with BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection solutions, organizations gain proactive, comprehensive security tailored to today's expanding threat landscape."

"Our partner ecosystem plays an important role in our holistic Digital Executive Protection offerings, and we're excited to be working with an enterprise technology leader like WWT," said Jana Whitcomb, Head of Partnerships for BlackCloak. "WWT recognizes the important role that DEP plays in any company's cybersecurity strategy. Their efforts to bring the BlackCloak platform to their customers are a win-win for the larger business community and help us further our mission of safeguarding companies' most vulnerable leaders."

"Together with WWT, we are delivering integrated, proactive protection that keeps pace with modern threats and provides peace of mind in an increasingly hostile digital environment," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "As personal digital attacks against executives continue to rise, our partnership with WWT ensures that enterprises have the tools and expertise needed to stay ahead of sophisticated threats and ensure protection for their highly targeted leaders."

BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection platform secures corporate executives, board members, and executive leadership team members in their personal digital lives. As cybercriminals increasingly target family members, personal devices, home networks, and online identities to bypass corporate defenses, BlackCloak fills a critical security gap left by traditional enterprise tools. Widely adopted by Fortune 500 companies and trusted by CIOs and CISOs to reduce enterprise risk, BlackCloak safeguards the personal devices, home networks, and online identities of organizations' executives and family members.

By teaming with BlackCloak, WWT receives the company's premier partner support, including educational and technical resources, go-to-market alignment and support, and innovative solutions.

For more information about BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection services, visit blackcloak.io.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nancy MacGregor, BlackCloak, 1 4153095185, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak