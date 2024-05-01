BlackCloak Announces Two Expert Panels on the SEC's Cybersecurity Rule and Board Governance at RSA Conference

BlackCloak announced two pivotal RSA Conference presentations addressing the critical areas of regulatory compliance and executive communication in light of last year's new SEC Cybersecurity Rule.

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection and Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ for corporate executives, board members, and high-net-worth individuals, today announced two pivotal RSA Conference presentations addressing the critical areas of regulatory compliance and executive communication in light of last year's new SEC Cybersecurity Rule. These sessions, led by foremost experts in cybersecurity law and strategy, aim to enable information technology executives to navigate these complex landscapes.

Monday, May 6, 2024: "Living in a Material(ity) World"

Moscone West - 3001

10:50 AM - 11:40 AM PT

Cybersecurity disclosures are increasingly scrutinized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and understanding the concept of materiality is paramount. The session "Living in a Material(ity) World" will provide a deep dive into what materiality entails under the SEC's framework, specifically for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). The discussion, led by Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak, James Shreve, Partner and Cybersecurity Chair at Thompson Coburn LLP, and Professor Steve Black of Texas Tech University School of Law, will dissect the SEC's guidance and comment letters to clarify reporting obligations. The panel will analyze various fact patterns to determine the necessity of reporting. The format is designed to equip cybersecurity professionals with the tools to effectively assess and manage their disclosure responsibilities.

Tuesday, May 7, 2024: "Better Board Communications"

Moscone West - 2020

1:15 PM - 3:15 PM PT

The role of CISOs in communicating critical security information to corporate boards is evolving and becoming more important than ever. "Better Board Communications" will explore discussing security threats and the effectiveness of controls, addressing security incidents, security policies and procedures, and required board certifications and public reporting relating to cybersecurity. Dr. Chris Pierson and James Shreve will guide participants through strategies to enhance clarity and impact in communications with senior executives.

This session will also give practical tips to improve board communications with an emphasis on the importance of board-level certifications and the intricacies of public reporting on cybersecurity, ensuring that CISOs are fully prepared to fulfill their growing responsibilities in corporate governance. The session will follow Chatham House Rule to allow for free exchange of information

For additional information and to secure attendance at these insightful sessions, please visit RSA Conference.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BlackCloak Media Contact:

Mike Sias

[email protected]

Media Contact

Mike Sias, BlackCloak, 1 4087574362, [email protected], blackcloak.io

SOURCE BlackCloak