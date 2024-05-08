BlackCloak Appoints Matt Covington as Vice President of Product

Highly respected cybersecurity innovator accelerates BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection and Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection and Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporate executives, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt Covington as the new Vice President of Product. With an impressive track record of over 25 years in product development and management within the technology sector, Covington is set to lead BlackCloak's product strategy and innovation into a new era.

Prior to joining BlackCloak, Matt Covington held the VP of Product Management at ZeroFOX, where he spearheaded strategic development for the platform and influenced the market evolution of a new external cybersecurity product category stemming from the rapid convergence of Attack Surface, Digital Risk Protection, and Threat Intelligence use cases. His experience includes roadmap development for generative AI to facilitate the programmatic creation of intelligence products based on the deployment and training of large language models.

"We are excited to welcome Matt to our executive team. His expertise in product lifecycle management, combined with a deep understanding of cybersecurity technologies, positions him uniquely to drive BlackCloak's product offerings and enhance our market presence," said Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak. "His visionary leadership and proven track record in product innovation are exactly what BlackCloak needs as we expand our technological frontiers. Matt's role will be pivotal in shaping the future of our product line and delivering solutions that protect our clients against evolving cyber threats."

In his new role, Covington will oversee the development and implementation of product strategies, enhancing the user experience and ensuring the alignment of product offerings with the strategic goals of the company. His appointment is a key part of BlackCloak's ongoing commitment to leadership and excellence in the personal cybersecurity industry.

"I am delighted to join BlackCloak and look forward to working with the team to develop cutting-edge products that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations in terms of security and functionality," said Matt Covington. "BlackCloak stands at the forefront of Digital Executive Protection, and I am eager to contribute to its mission of delivering robust, innovative solutions."

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

