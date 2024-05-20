BlackCloak Appoints Ryan Black as Chief Information Security Officer

"Ryan's innovative mindset and leadership abilities are key as we enhance our services to safeguard our clients and members against the most pressing digital threats," said Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak. Post this

Throughout his role as Director of Engineering Security and Compliance at Mandiant, Black spearheaded the security integration of Mandiant Defense products and infrastructure, significantly enhancing product security and compliance services. His efforts were crucial in achieving FedRAMP Ready High / IL-5 status in record time and were instrumental in the seamless acquisition of Mandiant by Google Cloud.

At Bugcrowd, Black served as Senior Director of Security Operations, where he significantly advanced the company's security operations. He drove initiatives that increased delivery capacity, and reduced vulnerability triage time while boosting client satisfaction. His leadership in crowdsourced penetration testing expanded Bugcrowd's impact across multiple Fortune 50 companies. Black's deep expertise has prepared him to tackle the intricate and evolving security challenges that affect today's executives, their families, and high profile individuals.

"Ryan's expertise in cybersecurity is exactly what BlackCloak needs at this pivotal time. Bringing Ryan into our team is a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to advancing the personal cybersecurity industry. His innovative mindset and leadership abilities are key as we enhance our services to safeguard our clients and members against the most pressing digital threats," said Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak.

As the BlackCloak CISO, Ryan will oversee strengthening the company's cybersecurity framework, ensuring the privacy and security solutions provided continue to lead the industry in protecting the personal lives of high profile individuals. His strategic insight will be crucial in advancing the BlackCloak mission to extend Digital Executive Protection services.

Ryan expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am ready to contribute to a mission that resonates deeply with me - protecting the personal cybersecurity and privacy of executives, board members, and high-profile individuals. I look forward to leading our talented security operations team and innovating further to meet the evolving needs of our members."

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives.

