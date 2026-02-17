BlackCloak Builds Industry Momentum with Significant Revenue Growth, Validating Digital Executive Protection as an Enterprise Mandate

"Our momentum underscores a fundamental shift in the industry: organizations recognize that holistic Digital Executive Protection is the only way to safeguard their executives, protect their families, and defend the corporation's integrity," said BlackCloak Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Pierson. Post this

Exceptional Financial Performance: Nearly doubled its year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), exceeding annual revenue targets while maintaining high customer retention.

Rapid Scale and Expansion: More than doubled the global team and solidified partnerships with industry leaders, including WWT and PwC.

Client Growth: BlackCloak protects the senior leadership and 300+ board members for 26% of the Fortune 100

Strategic Market Analytics: Gartner® November 2025 report establishes Digital Executive Protection (DEP) as a critical requirement for modern enterprise cybersecurity strategies.

Recognized Excellence: Recognized by numerous prestigious awards, including placements on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, the Inc. 5000, and the SINET16 Innovator Awards.

BlackCloak, pioneer of Digital Executive Protection (DEP) for corporate executives, boards of directors, and family offices, announced today significant corporate momentum, signaling a market shift where DEP is now recognized as a critical, "must-have" component of strategic enterprise cybersecurity.

This momentum is underscored by BlackCloak's record-breaking fiscal year. The company nearly doubled its year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), exceeding internal revenue goals and reflecting that forward-thinking enterprises now consider DEP a non-negotiable pillar of corporate resilience. BlackCloak removes the burden from internal security teams of having to simultaneously protect the personal privacy, devices, and homes of senior leaders, preventing them from compromising the corporate perimeter. Combined with the market shifts, this value proposition has accelerated BlackCloak as the leader in this category.

BlackCloak research highlights the harsh reality that as corporate perimeters harden, the high visibility of executives' personal digital lives has become the primary soft target for threat actors seeking an entry point into the enterprise.

The Targeted Executive: C-suite executives are now 12 times more likely to be targeted in cyberattacks than any other employee.

The Family Entry Point: Over 50% of organizations believe it is highly likely that an executive's partner or child will be the entry point for a targeted campaign.

Widespread Vulnerability: 87% of new clients had no security on their personal mobile devices or tablets prior to onboarding with BlackCloak.

Deep Web Exposure: 10 out of 10 client households were found to have exposed passwords on the dark web during their initial assessment.

Hidden Compromise: 39% of corporate executives were found to have active malware on their personal devices or wide-open home networks before securing them with BlackCloak.

In addition to its financial milestones, BlackCloak more than doubled its headcount while maintaining industry-leading customer retention rates. This growth is bolstered by strategic partnerships with global industry leaders, including WWT and PwC, further expanding the reach of its concierge-style DEP offerings.

"We continue to witness a profound surge in sophisticated, personal attacks targeting leaders exactly where they are most vulnerable – outside the corporate firewall," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "As the attack surface expands to include home networks, personal devices, and even family members, the risk to individuals and the enterprise has never been higher. Our momentum underscores a fundamental shift in the industry: organizations now recognize that a holistic Digital Executive Protection strategy is the only way to safeguard their executives, protect their families, and ultimately defend the corporation's integrity from these pervasive and highly targeted threats."

Industry Validation of Concierge-style DEP

The Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC)'s "2025 Annual Data Breach Report," released in January 2026, summarizes the rapidly evolving problem of personal data breaches: "We have moved beyond an era of simple identity theft into a State of More. More attacks that are more precise, more automated and more difficult to detect." The report also reveals that "data breaches are a near-universal experience for consumers, with 80 percent of respondents having received a data breach notice in the past 12 months; nearly 40 percent of people responding to the survey received 3-5 separate notices in the past year. A staggering 88 percent of people who received a data breach notice experienced at least one negative consequence after a breach, including an increase in "phishing" or scam attempts (53.7%), an increase in spam emails or robocalls (49.2%), and attempted takeover of an existing account (40.3%)."

A recent Gartner report, Navigate Executive Protection Solutions for Digital Threat Defense, notes, "Adversaries are increasingly targeting executives in the cyber and physical realm, driving greater urgency for organizations to develop more robust cybersecurity strategies to protect their greatest asset — people."

Gartner further highlighted the value of specialized vendors, stating, "Concierge-style executive protection service providers often have a more concierge-type service where the provider will engage more directly with the executive instead of the security team. Specialized executive protection vendors extend their scope of executive protection to include home network scanning, penetration testing for home offices, and personal mobile device monitoring. There are benefits to these types of concierge-style service engagement, such as offering more privacy for executives."

Industry Firsts and Awards

BlackCloak continues to lead through innovation, having launched the industry's first DEP Framework and DEP Resource Center. To date, the DEP Framework has been downloaded more than 700 times, providing CISOs with a standardized roadmap for implementing executive protection.

The company's excellence has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards over the past year, including:

The 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

The 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies

2025 Inc. Best Workplaces

2025 SINET16 Innovator Award

2025 SC Award for Best Customer Service

"I am immensely proud of our team's growth and innovative contributions to the industry, providing comprehensive defense for those in the crosshairs of advanced threats," said Dr. Pierson. "As enterprises and high-profile executives face increasingly sophisticated threats, BlackCloak is committed to hardening the personal digital footprints of the world's most targeted individuals and providing holistic Digital Executive Protection that safeguards executives and their families."

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives, board members, high-profile individuals and their families from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy Platform is a comprehensive solution that includes mobile and desktop apps, as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives.

